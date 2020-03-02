Plastomers 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.86% and Forecast to 2022

Plastomers or polyolefin plastomers (POP) are a class of high-performance polymers. The uniqueness of this plastic lies in their toughness, clarity, and excellent sealability, which is a result of their molecular build up. They are low-density with narrow composition distribution and narrow molecular weight distribution.

The analysts forecast the Global Plastomers Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market encompasses key applications of plastomers such as food packaging films, polymer modification, automotive, non-food packaging films, wires and cables, stretch and shrink films, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Borealis

• DowDuPont

• Exxon Mobil

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• SABIC

Market driver

• Growing demand from emerging regions

Market driver

• Growing demand from emerging regions

Market challenge

• High threat of substitutes

Market challenge

• High threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Rise of new entrants in the market

Market trend

• Rise of new entrants in the market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food packaging films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Polymer modification – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-food packaging films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wires and cables– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Stretch and shrink films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rise of new entrants in the market

Penetration of plastomers into newer sectors

Increasing demand from the medical sector

High growth opportunities in South American, CEE, and North African region

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Borealis

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil

Mitsui Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemicals

SABIC

..…..Continued

