Plastomers 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.86% and Forecast to 2022

Plastomers or polyolefin plastomers (POP) are a class of high-performance polymers. The uniqueness of this plastic lies in their toughness, clarity, and excellent sealability, which is a result of their molecular build up. They are low-density with narrow composition distribution and narrow molecular weight distribution.
The analysts forecast the Global Plastomers Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market encompasses key applications of plastomers such as food packaging films, polymer modification, automotive, non-food packaging films, wires and cables, stretch and shrink films, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Plastomers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Borealis
• DowDuPont
• Exxon Mobil
• Mitsui Chemicals
• Sumitomo Chemicals
• SABIC
Market driver
• Growing demand from emerging regions
Market challenge
• High threat of substitutes
Market trend
• Rise of new entrants in the market
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Plastomers 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.86% and Forecast to 2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Food packaging films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Polymer modification – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Automotive– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Non-food packaging films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Wires and cables– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Stretch and shrink films– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Rise of new entrants in the market
Penetration of plastomers into newer sectors
Increasing demand from the medical sector
High growth opportunities in South American, CEE, and North African region
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Borealis
DowDuPont
Exxon Mobil
Mitsui Chemicals
Sumitomo Chemicals
SABIC
..…..Continued
