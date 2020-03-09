Plastic Tamper Evident Closures Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Introduction & Significance

In the recent years, pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on reducing the cases of accidental drug ingestion which are occurring among the children. With an aim to reduce the overall packaging cost of the production, packaging manufacturers are focusing on innovation in the packaging design. This has led to a shift in preference for flexible packaging solutions. Tamper evident closures allow the observer to identify whether the package has been tampered with or not. The indicators are mentioned on the packaging for the observer convenience. The major application of plastic tamper-evident closures is in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and automotive industries, among others. The primary application of plastic tamper-evident closures is to maintain safety. This has led to rise in the demand for plastic tamper-evident closures.

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Market Dynamics

With the exponential growth witnessed by the pharmaceutical industry, the plastic tamper-evident packaging is expected to witness steady growth, during the forecast period. Food & Beverage industry and the cosmetics industry have also picked up pace in the sales of the global plastic tamper-evident closures. Tamper evident closures provide hermetic seals for the greater protection against the leakage of the material, this ensures the safety and integrity of the product. This is one of the prominent reason which has to increase in the sales of the plastic tamper-evident closures. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global tamper evident packaging market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global plastic tamper-evident closures market has been segmented as:

PE

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global plastic tamper-evident closures market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Research Methodology

Demand Side Analysis:

The collected numbers are obtained from the global manufacturers of global plastic tamper-evident closures, their product offerings, sales revenue in each market verticals. Sales revenue of plastic tamper evident closure manufacturers was estimated after comprehensive product mapping. Various market and industry experts, which include sales and marketing heads of the plastic tamper-evident closures manufacturers, independent consultants and distributors, were contacted to validate the penetration of the plastic tamper-evident closures in the global closures market.

Supply Side Analysis:

The overall end-use and market size have been determined. Furthermore the penetration of plastic tamper-evident closures was mapped. The total value and demand of the plastic tamper-evident closures market were mapped in each of the end use industries across the world.

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Regional Overview

The global plastic tamper evident Closures Market has been divided into seven regions

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

North America, Western Europe and APEJ are expected to lead the global plastic tamper-evident closures market currently, and will continue to do so, over the forecast period. APEJ region is expected to register a solid CAGR, over the next eight years.Countries such as India are seeing an increased number of consumers, who are shifting towards the safer means of packaging.Japan is expected to contribute a significant share of the global plastic tamper-evident closures due to its highest per capita expenditure on the packaging.

Global plastic tamper evident Closures Market: Key players

Some of the key vendors that currently operate in the plastic tamper evident closure and partitions market across the globe are as follows:

ABA Packaging Corp

Ace Paper Tube Corp

Berry Plastics Corp

American Star Cork Co. Inc

Airlite Plastics Corp

All American Containers Inc.

Cincinnati Container Co

Crown Packaging International Inc.

Cobra Plastics Inc

Continental Glass & Plastic Inc.

Glass Vials Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

