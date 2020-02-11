Plastic Surgeries Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

Plastic Surgeries is a surgical procedure used to improve or correct body inadequacies, which can be hereditary or acquired due to traumatic, illness, or para-physiological actions such as aging. Plastic surgeries also comprises surgical procedures requested by individuals to improve their appearance. Plastic surgeries differs from reconstructive surgery, which deals in the treatment of morphological changes that can be related to obsessive disorders. The global Plastic surgeries market is expanding at a rapid pace due to changing lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and rise in demand for improving appearances. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision plastic surgeons have increased acceptability to plastic surgeries across the globe.

The global plastic surgeries market can be segmented based on procedure, end-user, and region. In terms of procedure, the plastic surgeries market can be bifurcated into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment can be further categorized into breast lift, eyelid surgery, tummy-tuck, liposuction, breast augmentation, and others. Breast lift, also known as mastopexy, raises the breasts by removing the excess skin, and tightening the surrounding tissues to reshape and support the new shape of the breast. Blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery is commonly known as an eyelid correction surgery. This procedure involves the removal of excess muscles, drooping skin, and fat pads from near the eyelids. Tummy-tuck or abdominoplasty is a procedure used to make the abdomen thin and firm.

The procedure involves the removal of excess skin and fat from the lower and middle abdomen area to constrict the fascia and muscle of the abdominal wall. Liposuction is a type of Plastic surgeries that removes the excessive fat from the body. The breast augmentation surgery restores or increases the breast size using saline implants, silicone gel implants, and fat transfer. The non-surgical sub-segment can be further divided into botulinum toxin type A, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, soft tissue fillers, and others. In terms of end-user, the global Plastic surgeries market can be segregated into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, and others.

Based on region, the global plastic surgeries market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa. North America dominates the global Plastic surgeries market due to factors such as increase in awareness about plastic surgeries, rise in demand for plastic surgeries for improving appearances, and easy availability of skilled professionals and commercialized procedures in this region. Moreover, increasing need to look attractive among the geriatric population is driving the Plastic surgeries market in North America. Europe holds a large share of the global Plastic surgeries market. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

The plastic surgeries market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as medical tourism for plastic surgeries is increasing in countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia. According to a report published by International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery, around 500,000 plastic surgeries procedures are performed in Australia every year. An average of 100,000 plastic surgeries are performed in Vietnam each year. Nearly 300,000 medical tourists have visited South Korea for getting plastic surgeries. High demand for plastic surgeries is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global plastic surgeries market include Merz Pharma, Allergen, Cutera, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers. Increasing competition among key players due to the rise in demand for plastic surgeries is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

