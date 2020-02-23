Plastic Rigid IBC Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report, By Material (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), Capacity (Up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters), End Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints Inks Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) — Forecast till 2023

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Global Synopsis

IBC stands for Intermediate Bulk Container. Plastic rigid IBC are industrial containers that are self- standing, rigid and reusable. It can be lined or unlined and is made of polymer material. Various features associated with plastic rigid IBC are cost effectiveness and reusability. IBC containers are used in storing and transporting liquids such as chemicals, solvents, food ingredients, pharmaceutical products and others in bulk quantity. Geographically, the global market for plastic rigid IBC has been divided into four major regions — North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, in 2017, followed by the Middle East & Africa and North America. Factors affecting the growth of this market are technological developments and rapid industrialization in this region. China and India are the largest contributors in this region due to GDP growth in developing economies and rapidly increasing manufacturing activities and expansion of the industrial sector driving the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6897

The Plastic Rigid IBC Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5.8% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid growth in industrialization and various manufacturing activities are the major driving factors. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major markets in Asia-Pacific. Rising transportation and storage need in bulk quantity in the region is also driving the growth of the market. In the rest of the world, the Middle East region is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to larger exports of petroleum oil.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Plastic Rigid IBC Market Schutz Container Systems (US), Greif, Inc. (US), Maschiopack GmbH (Germany), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (US), Bulk Handling Australia (Australia), ZIBO JIELIN PLASTIC PIPE MANUFACTURE CO., LTD (China), WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Snyder Industries, Inc. (US), Sintex Industries (India), Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc. (US) among others.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global plastic rigid IBC market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global plastic rigid IBC market by material, by capacity, by end use, and by region.

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Segmentation

For the purpose of analysis, the global plastic rigid IBC market has been divided on the basis of four segments: material, capacity, end use, and region. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PVC and others. Under the material segment, HDPE accounts for the largest market share. HDPE IBC containers are preferred due to their extensive flexibility and cost effectiveness.

On the basis of capacity, the market has been segmented as follows: up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters and above 2000 liters. Plastic rigid IBC containers of 500 to 1000 liters dominate the capacity segment of the market and the same is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand from various end-use applications like food & beverages and agrochemicals is driving the growth of this segment. 1000 to 1500 liters segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increasing demand for petroleum and lubricants.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented as industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, food & beverages, paints inks dyes, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food & beverages dominates the end-use segment and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for plastic rigid IBC containers across the food & beverage segment, attributed to growing demand for storage and transportation of bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. Petroleum & Lubricants segment is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increase in automobile sales.

Hence, the global plastic rigid IBC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

End-Users

Government Associations

Research Institutes

Distribution vendors

Technology Innovators

Manufacturers

Access Full Report Of Plastic Rigid IBC Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-rigid-ibc-market-6897

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312