Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report 2019, Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift.A âplastic rigid intermediate bulk containerâ or âIBCâ is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as âhazardous materialsâ or âdangerous goodsâ.
Scope of Plastic Rigid IBC Report:
Key Players are: SCHUTZ, Mauser Group, Greif, Shijiheng, Snyder Industries, ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory, Time Technoplast Limited, ChuangÂ Xiang, Myers Industries, Hoover Ferguson Group, WERIT, Maschiopack, Pyramid Technoplast, Sotralentz, Sintex, Shanghai Fujiang Plastic Industry Group, Jielin, NOVAX..
Plastic Rigid IBC Market Segment by Type, covers:
HDPE Rigid IBC
LLDPE Rigid IBC
LDPE Rigid IBC
Plastic Rigid IBC Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceutical
Food
Chemical Industries
Others
Detailed TOC of Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
1 Plastic Rigid IBC Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Rigid IBC
1.2 Classification of Plastic Rigid IBC by Types
1.2.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Plastic Rigid IBC Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Plastic Rigid IBC Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Plastic Rigid IBC Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Plastic Rigid IBC Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Plastic Rigid IBC Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Plastic Rigid IBC (2014-2024)
