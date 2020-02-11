Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report 2019, Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Plastic Rigid IBC Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

Get Sample PDF of Plastic Rigid IBC Market report at: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13837462

An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift.A âplastic rigid intermediate bulk containerâ or âIBCâ is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as âhazardous materialsâ or âdangerous goodsâ.

Scope of Plastic Rigid IBC Report:

Plastic rigid IBCs are used in the food and beverage end use sector to store and transport bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. This end use category has seen a rise in demand for plastic rigid IBCs in the recent years. The food and beverage end use segment is expected to show a high pace with respect to use plastic rigid IBCs in the coming years and projected to register a high healthy CAGR of 6.2% duringthe forecast period.