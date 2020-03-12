Plastic-Free Packs Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2027

The environmental threat caused by plastic waste has forced the packaging industry to invest in plastic-free packs. The use of plastics in food packaging can cause harmful side-effects to human metabolism and hence manufacturers in food and beverage sector are investing in sustainable packaging, thus, the end-users are opting for plastic-free packs. The beauty and cosmetic products industry are also investing in sustainable development of their products and packaging. The packaging industry is focusing on the use of plastic alternative materials such as metal, paper or glass. These materials are biodegradable and can be easily recycled. Ethique, a New Zealand-based skincare products manufacturer has adopted plastic-free packs for packaging of their cosmetic products and uses materials such as cardboard and paper for packaging. Researchers in U.S have developed an edible film made from milk protein, which is similar to plastic wrap, which helps in preventing food spoilage and packaging waste. Recycled paper use in packaging is the current trend in packaging industry. Shredhouse, a UK-based supplier of packaging materials has launched shredded paper manufactured from single used coffee cups.

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ban on plastic bags and other plastic products in several countries across the world is the major driver for the growth of global plastic-free packs market. The strategic investments in sustainable development by global cosmetic products manufacturers, both in premium and mass segment is expected to drive the global plastic-free packs market growth. The stringent government regulations in using plastics or recycled plastics for food packaging also contributes to the growth of global plastic-free packs market. The increasing sales of luxury products such as perfumes and alcohol is expected to fuel the growth of plastic-free packs market. The expansion of online retail has facilitated the growth of paper and paperboard packaging, thus contributing to the global plastic-free packs market growth.

However, the advantages of plastic packaging such as cost effective, lightweight, durability etc. is anticipated to hamper the growth of global plastic-free packs market during the forecast period.

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global plastic-free packs market can be segmented as follows:-

Metal Steel Tin free steel Aluminium Aluminium foil Tinplate

Paper

Glass

On the basis of packaging type, the global plastic-free packs market can be segmented as follows:-

Pouches

Box

Tubes

Blister and Strip

Bottles and Jars

Cartons

Trays

Cans

On the basis of end use, the global plastic-free packs market can be segmented as follows:-

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global plastic-free packs market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC holds the major share in global plastic-free packs market. Countries such as China, India and South Korea have significant share in paper boarding and glass packaging market. The rise in e-commerce sales and increasing consumption of canned food contributes to the growth of plastic-free packs market in the region. North America and Europe are the other key regions in the global plastic-free packs market.

Plastic bags and packaging is banned in major countries in these regions. The mature luxury and cosmetic product industry and stringent regulations for sustainable development is anticipated to increase the region’s share in global plastic-free packs market. MEA is anticipated to exhibit moderate CAGR during forecast period.

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Plastic-Free Packs market are as follows: