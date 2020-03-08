Plastic Carboy Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2029

Plastic Carboy Market: An Overview

The plastic carboy is a rigid container which is primarily used for the storage and transportation of liquid such as water, chemical, etc. The plastic carboy is manufactured from the most excellent quality raw material such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and others. The plastic carboy is available in various sizes and shapes which cater the needs of multiple applications. The plastic carboy is robust, durable and cost-effective solution widely used to store a large quantity of liquid. It is recyclable, and its transparent design offers see-through of packed products. Plastic carboy with airtight lids offers complete secure packaging solution. The plastic carboy is safe to use as it tested via international standard of safety. Thus, plastic carboy finds various applications in end-user industries such as food, beverage, chemical, laboratory, healthcare, and others. Overall, the global outlook for the plastic carboy market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Plastic Carboy Market: Dynamics

There are numerous market trends affecting the plastic carboy market, but end-use industries preference for effective and efficient containers remain at the top. The plastic carboy is a perfect product for the storage and transportation of various liquid at a larger quantity. The plastic carboy is used in the beverage industry for the fermentation of beverages such as wine, cider, mead, perry, and beer. Its robust design and airtight fitting and a fermentation lock prevent oxygen and bacteria from entering during the fermentation process. Hence, expansion of the beverage industry across the globe and the growing use of plastic carboy is expected to drive the growth of the global plastic carboy market during the forecast period. The robust growth rate of the chemical industry are increasing use of plastic carboy for packaging and storage of various chemical are likely to fuel the growth of the global plastic carboy market during the forecast period. Also, the rising popularity of plastic carboy in food, healthcare and oil and gas, and other industries is expected to push the growth of the global plastic carboy market throughout the forecast period. Thus, global plastic carboy market is likely to expand with notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Plastic Carboy Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the plastic carboy market is segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

On the basis of neck size, the plastic carboy market is segmented into:

Less than 50 mm

50 to 100 mm

100 to 150 mm

More than 150 mm

On the basis of capacity type, the plastic carboy market is segmented into:

Less than 2 liter

2 – 10 liter

10 – 20 liter

20 – 50 liter

Above 50 liter

On the basis of end use, the plastic carboy market is segmented into:

Food

Beverage

Chemical

Laboratories

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Household

Others

Plastic Carboy Market: Regional Outlook

The continuous expansion of end-user industries such as beverage, food, and chemical in Western Europe region along with increasing acceptance of plastic carboy in these industries are likely to create significant demand for plastic carboy market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to remain at the forefront in terms of plastic carboy market share during the forecast period. North America is a significant shareholder of global plastic carboy market and likely to register noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of plastic carboy for fermentation of beer, wine, mead, and cider appears as a crucial factor driving the growth of plastic carboy during the forecast period. Canada is expected to register the highest growth, while the U.S. is expected to highly attractive in terms of plastic carboy market share during the forecast period. A healthy growth rate of end-use industries, rising urban population and increasing demand for effective storage containers for various liquids such as water, chemicals etc. are likely to drive the growth of plastic carboy market in APEJ region. Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to register a significant growth rate of plastic carboy market during the forecast period.

Plastic Carboy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Plastic Carboy market are:

All American Containers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.

Marin Scientific Development Company

Metro Ace Innovplas Corporation

Interplastica Pvt. Ltd.

Globe Scientific Inc.

Subhang Capsas Pvt. Ltd.

Sterlitech Corporation

Plastic Carboy Market: Key Trend

Some of the key trend are observed among the Plastic Carboy manufacturers are listed below:

Various manufacturers are focusing on the new design of plastic carboy such as plastic carboy with handle and tap at the bottom which offer convenience to end user while handling and dispensing of stored liquid.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Plastic Carboy Market Reports Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

