Plastic Caps And Closures Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

A latest market study, titled “Global Plastic Caps And Closures Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Plastic Caps And Closures are used for dispensing and sealing in packaging. They ensure inflow and outflow of product to/from the packaging. The materials used in the manufacturing of plastic caps and closures are polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene, among other resins.

The global plastic caps and closures market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Market growth is mainly driven by the growing demand in the food & beverage industry and innovation in packaging. Moreover, the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in developing nations such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia offer market players lucrative opportunities for growth. However, market growth is hindered by fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic and recycled materials.

To Request A Sample Copy Or View Summary Of This Report, Click The Link Below:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057027

For the study, the global plastic caps and closures market has been segmented based on type, material, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into screw caps, dispensing caps, and closures. On the basis of material, the market has been classified as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene. On the basis of end user, the market has been categorized as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The global plastic caps and closures market has been studied for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

The key players in the global plastic caps and closures market are Amcor Limited (US), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), TriMas (US), Phoenix Closures, Inc. (US Ils), J. L. Clark (US), Global Closure Systems (France), Comar LLC (US), Aptar Group (US), Reynolds Group Holdings (US), and Guala Closures Group (Italy).

Objectives of the Study

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next six years in various segments and sub-segments of the global plastic caps and closures market

To analyze the global plastic caps and closures market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

To provide historic and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, material, end user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments, in the global plastic caps and closures market

Target Audience

Plastic caps and closures manufacturers

Plastic recycling industries

Raw material suppliers

Research and educational institutes

End users

Key Findings

The global plastic caps and closures market is estimated to reach USD 51919.8 million by 2023.

By type, the screw caps segment, which held a share of 42.1% in 2017, is expected to register a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

The polypropylene material segment accounted for a market share of 49.4% in 2017; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

The food & beverage end user segment accounted for a market share of 35.7% in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 30.6% in 2017; the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market

The North American market dominated the global market in 2017 and is likely to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period. The presence of key companies, such as Amcor Limited, Comar LLC, and Silgan Holdings Inc., results in the dominance of this region. Furthermore, the stringent food safety policies in the US and Canada drive the demand for plastic caps and closures in the food & beverage industry.

The Report Also Offers A Country-Level Analysis For The Various Regional Markets.

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

We can help! Our analysts can customize this report to meet your requirements.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]