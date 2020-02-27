Plastic Bumper Market: Rising Vehicle Production and Sales to Fuel Growth of Automotive Bumper

The “Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Forecast, trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022” research report includes compilation of various facets of the market apropos to the demand and supply of automotive plastic bumper worldwide. The extensive study on automotive plastic bumper market offers valuable insights on all segments that define the growth path of the market for automotive plastic bumper. The report includes past data, present market analysis and future assessment and the values are represented in US$ Mn. Several aspects such as key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities impacting the sales of automotive plastic bumper have been covered in this 15 chapter report.

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for automotive plastic bumper is projected to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Sales of automotive plastic bumper are estimated to surpass US$ 12,500 Mn by end of the assessment year, says the report.

Growth of plastic bumper market continues to remain influenced with increasing vehicle production and sales in developed and emerging economies across the globe. Adoption of new technologies in the automotive sector has triggered innovations in automotive plastic bumper, which is likely to influence their sales in the years to follow. Moreover, government regulations on plastic recycling on back of reducing environmental damage, is expected to offer high growth potential for manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper in the forthcoming years.

Global Automotive Plastic Bumper Market by Vehicle Type

The automotive plastic bumper market report includes analysis on use of automotive plastic bumper across various vehicle types. The statistics mentioned in this chapter reveal the demand for automotive plastic bumper across passenger cars, LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicle) and HCVs (Heavy Commercial Vehicles). Revenue growth, market shares and year on year growth of these sub segments is covered in this chapter.

Global Automotive Plastic Bumper Market by Distribution Channel

Market share, annual revenue generation and growth rate with respect to sales of automotive plastic bumper through OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and the automotive aftermarket have been complied in this chapter. This chapter reveals the most attractive sales channel for automotive plastic bumper during the assessment period.

Global Automotive Plastic Bumper Market by Price Range

Analysis on low, mid and high price ranges of automotive plastic bumper have been included in this chapter. The chapter reveals analysis on prices of automotive plastic bumper in various ranges such as below 300 USD, between 300 and 550 USD and above 550 USD during the assessment period.

Global Automotive Plastic Bumper Market by Region

The sales and demand analysis of automotive plastic bumper across important regions in the globe has been compiled in this section. The sales of automotive plastic bumper across North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) along with respective CAGRs have been covered here.

Market Definition

Automotive plastic bumper is a structure integrated with or attached to the rear and front ends of an automobile. The primary function of the automotive plastic bumper is to considerably reduce the impact of collision by dissipating the kinetic energy during the collision, consequently minimizing repairing cost. Various developments in automotive plastic bumper have been carried out by manufacturers in a bid to enhance safety of the vehicle and the driver alike, as well as ensure pedestrian safety.

Polypropylene is considered as the most suitable material used in the manufacturing of automotive plastic bumper, says Fact.MR. The sales of automotive plastic bumper with polypropylene material are estimated to increase at a significant pace. Comparatively affordable procurement, optimum rigidity and durability and customization compliance features have triggered use of polypropylene by OEMs in automotive plastic bumper production.

Innovations in Automotive Plastic Bumper to Support Demand

Manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper are investing in research and development platform to carry out innovations in their product. Developments in automotive plastic bumper are being carried out to enhance the safety quotient for vehicles as well as pedestrians. On the back of surging novelties in the automotive plastic bumper space, the sales of automotive plastic bumper are likely to witness an upswing in the coming years. Moreover, with significant proliferation of technology in the automotive space, smart automotive plastic bumpers are in the offing.

Key facets of the competition including company overview, key strategies, automotive plastic bumper design developments and innovations, expansion plans, geographical spread, mergers and acquisitions and key financials have been covered in this section. Key companies such as Faurecia SA, Toray Industries Inc., Benteler International AG, Flex-N-Gate Corporation and Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V have been profiled in the automotive plastic bumper market report.

