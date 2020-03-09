PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Plasma Fractionation Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the plasma fractionation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the plasma fractionation market, by segmenting it based on by product type, application, and regional demand. Robust development of plasma products in the past several years have propelled the demand for the market. Moreover, growing usage of immunoglobulin in several therapeutic areas is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, growing awareness, and demand for plasma fractionation products with the adoption of technological advancement fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the plasma fractionation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the plasma fractionation market.

The report provides the size of the plasma fractionation market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global plasma fractionation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The plasma fractionation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the dental implants and prosthes is market, split into regions. Based on product type, and application the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for plasma fractionation. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of plasma fractionation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Biotest AG, Baxter International Inc., Bio Product Laboratory, CSL Limited, Grifols, Japan Blood Products organization, Octapharma AG, Shanghai Raas Blood Products, and Sanquin.

The global plasma fractionation market has been segmented into:

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: By Product Type

• Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG)

• Albumin

• Protease inhibitor

• Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG)

• Others

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: By Application

• Hematology

• Critical care

• Neurology

• Rheumatology

• Others

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET

3 GLOBAL PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN (IVIG)

4.1.1.2 ALBUMIN

4.1.1.3 PROTEASE INHIBITOR

4.1.1.4 SUBCUTANEOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN (SCIG)

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 HEMATOLOGY

5.1.1.2 CRITICAL CARE

5.1.1.3 NEUROLOGY

5.1.1.4 RHEUMATOLOGY

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

7 NORTH AMERICA PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

7.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

7.2 NORTH AMERICA PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.3 NORTH AMERICA PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

7.4 U.S.

7.5 CANADA

7.6 MEXICO

8 EUROPE PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 EUROPE PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 EUROPE PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 U.K.

8.5 FRANCE

8.6 GERMANY

8.7 ITALY

8.8 SPAIN

8.9 REST OF EUROPE

9 ASIA PACIFIC PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 ASIA PACIFIC PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 INDIA

9.5 CHINA

9.6 JAPAN

9.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 MEA PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.3 MEA PLASMA PLASMA FRACTIONATION ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 SOUTH AFRICA

10.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Continued…..

