Plasma Fractionation Market 2019: Major Player Analysis, Market Overview and Upcoming Trends 2026

Rising demand for plasma proteins, increasing investment in innovation and rising prevalence of rare diseases across the world are major factors that are expected to propel the global plasma fractionation market. The global market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.



The global plasma fractionation market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the plasma fractionation market.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Key Segments

The global plasma fractionation market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user and region. In terms of product type, the global plasma fractionation market has been classified into immunoglobulin, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and other plasma products. The immunoglobulin segment has been further sub-segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin and subcutaneous immunoglobulin. The coagulation factor concentrates segment factor VIII, factor IX, factor XIII, prothrombin complex concentrate, Von Willebrand factor and fibrinogen concentrates. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



In terms of application, the global plasma fractionation market has been segregated into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and other applications. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global plasma fractionation market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

