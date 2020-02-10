Plant Phenotyping Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth By 2026

The global plant Phenotyping market is anticipated to be growing remarkably in the future years. Plant Phenotyping is a quantitative elucidation of a plant’s physiological, biochemical, ontogenetical, and anatomical properties. Plant traits are being categorized in a high turnout as a result of rapid developments that have taken place in image-analysis and non-destructive branch of Phenotyping.

There are different variations of the global plant phenotyping market on the basis of product, site, platform or carrier, level of automation, analysis system, and application. Based on segmentation by product type, the market for plant phenotyping is categorized into sensors, software and equipment. The equipment group is further segmented into level of automation, platform, and site. Among the sub-division of platforms, the drones sub-segment is estimated to dominate the region as it does not demand much manpower. Other plant phenotyping equipment include conveyor-based systems, portable systems, and bench-based systems.

Based on categorization by application, the market is classified into quality assessments, product development, breeding, and plant research. Other sub categorization of application types in the plant phenotyping market are growth assessment, morphology, photosynthetic performance, trail identification, and high-throughput screening.

With respect to level of automation, the global plant phenotyping market is divided into manual automated, semi-automated, and fully automated. Based on segmentation by site, the market for plant phenotyping is divided into field, greenhouse, and laboratory.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global plant phenotyping market with large focus on market dynamics. It also includes market drivers, restraints, and trends, and opportunities. The above presented report also offers geographical and other segmentation of the market.

The global plant phenotyping market is driven by a number of factors. One of them being the rise in importance of sustainable crop production. This is being done by using better and improved variety of crop for production. Apart from that the rise in investment in order to produce better outputs and the expansion of plant phenotyping especially in the developed regions is also estimated to boost the overall growth of the market for plant phenotyping in the long run.