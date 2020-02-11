Plant Growth Chamber Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2026

Plant growth chamber is a scientific device designed to create artificial environment for plant growth. Plant growth chambers are made of metals and have finishing of white enamel. These are used for applications, such as, plant breeding, genetic research, seed development, and plant pathology research. Different plant requires different photoperiod, CO 2 , humidity, and other such parameters for growth.

Plant growth chambers are designed considering the variety of abiotic parameter requirement for different species of the plant kingdom. These chambers possess various features, such as, touch-screen control, observation windows, additional lightening, humidity control, spray nozzle packages, CO 2 enrichment, air-cooled condensing, remote-controlled condensing, dry alarms, cabinet and shelving, dimmable light, extended temperature ranges, and heated and glass doors which help the user to regulate the growth condition as per the requirement of the plant.

Awareness in the government regarding the importance of research, increase in research activities and rise in funds in research laboratories, surge in collaboration between manufacturers and research organizations, and growth in adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers are some of the factors which are likely to propel the global plant growth chamber market during the forecast period. However, high cost of plant growth chambers and their maintenance and operation is anticipated to restrain the global plant growth chamber market in the near future.

Introduction of new generation chambers that are energy efficient and technologically advanced with automated condition control and monitoring system are expected to propel the growth of global plant growth chamber market. Traditional plant growth chambers consumed high energy as heavy instruments were installed in them. Introduction of new plant growth chambers with reduced operational cost by manufacturers is projected to fuel the growth of the global plant growth chamber market during the forecast period.

The global plant growth chamber market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be divided into reach- in chamber and walk-in chamber. Reach-in chambers are highly preferred and cost-effective for research institutes. Moreover, they are available in different sizes. Walk-in Chamber is expected to propel the global plant growth chamber market during the forecast period because it is expected that plant growth chamber will be used for commercial production of variety of crops.

In terms of end-user, the global plant growth chamber market can be classified into academic institutes, research institutes, and others. Research institutes are propelling the growth of the plant growth chamber market due to increased funding of research organizations. The others segment consists of pharmaceutical companies and Ayurveda companies. The others segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapidly growing demand for natural nutrients and rise in awareness about the effectiveness of Ayurveda medicines.

Geographically, the global plant growth chamber market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for plant growth chambers, driven by financial, economic, and technological development. Europe is the second largest market for plant growth chambers. Most of the countries in Asia Pacific are emerging economies, with evolving R&D in plant physiology. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the plant growth chamber market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are still facing late back in plant growth chamber global market due to underdeveloped research and development infrastructure of countries falling in this region.

Key players operating in the global growth chamber market include PHC Corporation, VWR Lab Products Pvt. Ltd, Conviron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Biolab Scientific.

