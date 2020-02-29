Plant-based probiotic Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Global Plant-based Probiotic Market Overview

The human body is full of good and bad bacteria. Prebiotics are often called good bacteria because they help keep the human gut healthy. Recently vegan or plant-based probiotics are preferred by consumers, mainly consumers who prefer pure vegan food in their diet and some other consumers. Usually, plant-based probiotics can be consumed by tablet or pills. However, products like Sauerkraut, Kimchi, Miso, Tempeh, Kombucha, Water Kefir, and Pickles also contains plant-based probiotics. In the forecast scenario, plant-based probiotics market is likely to boost because it helps reduce medical problems such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, H. pylori (the cause of ulcers), vaginal infection, urinary tract infections, recurrence of bladder cancer, etc. Other than this some strains of naturally-occurring probiotics in yogurt are beneficial. However, yogurt does not contain enough of it to be helpful, and it includes a high amount of carbohydrates. Therefore plant-based probiotics are the best solution for modern life to get health benefits with just one tablet.

Global plant-based probiotic market is likely to register lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of plant-based probiotics is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because its significant end use in the pharmaceutical industry and as dietary supplements. International probiotics association estimated that the probiotics industry is forecasted to hit US $ 77 Billion by the year 2025. According to Fact.MR, the global market for plant-based probiotics is estimated to be dominated by Asia Pacific by 2028 end due to increasing pharmaceutical companies in these regions. The global plant-based probiotics market is likely to register strong growth in Europe region in the forecast period due to the increasing R&D for developing vegan or plant-based probiotics. Its market is expected to grow in countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Innovative approaches will provide new opportunities to plant-based probiotic market

In recent years several probiotic microorganisms have developed including L. rhamnosus, L. acidophilus, L. casei, B. longum, E. durans, L. mesenteroides, P. acidilactici, B. cereus, etc. with proper bacterial stability, storage conditions, and manufacturing properties companies are providing best plant-based probiotics to suits consumers need. However many consumers around the globe are unaware of the health benefits of plant-based probiotics. Manufacturers have the opportunity to increase their sales by spreading knowledge about their products using new promoting services like Email Marketing, Facebook Ads, In-Store Promotions, Social Media Contests, or with Host an Event about plant-based probiotics products. Plant-based probiotics market is likely to grow in both the pharmaceutical and food domain. However the excellent quality of research is required to find safe, functional strain for the targeted consumers, furthermore, the dosage amount for plant-based probiotics is fix or children, women and adults (according to products), but taking more dosage than preferred amount can cause unpleasant digestive symptoms and temporary increase in gas and bloating in the stomach. With minor product threats and great consumer base, plant-based probiotics are likely to grow in the future.

Global plant-based probiotic market segmentation

The plant-based probiotics market can be segmented into ingredients, packaging type, distribution channel, and applications. By the ingredients, plant-based probiotics market can be categorized into bacteria and yeast. In packaging type segment plant-based probiotics market is classified into bottle and bulk packaging. In distribution channel segment plant-based probiotics market is classified into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, and others. By application plant-based probiotics market segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed, and others. Geographically, the global market for plant-based probiotics can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers are focusing on safer plant-based probiotic supplements

The global market for plant-based probiotics is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on new verity plant-based probiotics, mainly for pharmaceutical market to suit their consumers need. The plant-based probiotics market is followed by some key market participants including NextFoods, Nature bounty, Nature made, fortify probiotics, Naturelo, Yakult, Deva nutrition, Yuve, Naturenetics flora pro, ProViotic, Bifodan, BioCare Copenhagen, BioGaia, Contract NUTRA, Custom Probiotics, Inc., Daflorn, Deerland enzyme, Lovebug probiotice, NutraScience labs, Nutraceutix and other prominent players

