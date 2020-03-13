Plant Based Ice Creams Market to Approach US$ 700 Million by 2027

Future Market Insights’ recent report on the global market for plant-based ice-creams reveals the impact of lactose intolerance in creating a vast consumer base for such non-dairy products. Increasing population of lactose intolerant consumers is observed to be driving force for growing consumption of plant-based ice-creams. Moreover, higher protein content in plant-based ice-creams is making them healthier options among ice-creams. Producers of plant-based ice-creams are focusing towards improving the taste of these ice-creams as consumers are demanding a wide variety of flavours. Following highlights from the report will elucidate the growth of global plant-based ice-creams market during the forecast period, 2017-2027.

According to the report, the global market for plant-based ice-creams will reach a value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2017, recording an estimates sales of 194 . 5 thousand tonnes of plant-based ice-creams. Towards the end of 2027, the global consumption of plant-based ice-creams will reach 500 thousand tonnes, reflecting an estimated value of US$ 2.45 Bn.

Voluminous growth of the global plant-based ice-creams market will be marginally lower than its revenue growth as the market is expected to reflect of a volume CAGR of 9.1% and a value CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

In 2017, close to 60% of global plant-based ice-creams revenues will be accounted by sales of bars and cones. Demand for cups or tubs of plant-based ice-creams, on the other hand, will gain traction as global sales recorded in this product segment will contribute to nearly 30% of global market value by the end of 2027.

contribute to nearly 30% of global market value by the end of 2027. In 2017 and beyond, the global demand for plant-based ice-creams in single-flavour form will be slightly lower than that of blends as the latter form of plant-based ice-cream will dominate with a global revenue share of 51% and above.

The report predicts that fruits, dry fruits (nuts) and beans will be prominent flavours of plant-based ice-creams. By 2027, nearly 140 thousand tonnes of fruit-flavoured plant-based ice-creams are expected to be consumed across the globe.

Majority of plant-based ice-creams produced in the world will be sourced from soy milk. Through 2027, plant-based ice-creams sourced from soy milk are predicted to reflect a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue.

Global revenues accounted by direct sales of plant-based ice-creams will be gaining traction throughout the forecast period, registering a value CAGR of 10%. On the other hand, indirect sales channels for plant-based ice-creams are dominating the market with nearly 60% value share, albeit, their global revenue contribution is expected to incur a considerable decline by 2027-end.

By the end of 2027, North America and Western Europe are expected to dominate the global plant-based ice-creams market as these regions will individually attribute to an estimated 34% of global revenues.

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also accounting for a considerable share in global revenues, however, consumption of plant-based ice-creams is expected to lose traction in the APEJ market towards the latter half of the forecast period.

