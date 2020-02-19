Plant-Based Beverages Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Plant-Based Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

Plant-based products include plant-based beverages that are further classified into plant-based dairy alternatives, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The plant-based beverages segment is expected to witness a growing CAGR of 6.5% by 2025, owing to the changing eating habits of consumers. Consumers are more conscious about health and wellness than before, and want to consume products that are healthy and natural without compromising on the taste and flavor of the product. Increasing concerns for health and wellness, and the spreading of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers, have made consumers appreciate and incline towards plant-based beverages.

The global Plant-Based Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plant-Based Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant-Based Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coca-Cola

Hain Celestial Group

SunOpta

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Del Monte Foods

Pacific Foods

Dohler GmbH

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Ripple Foods

Koia

Harmless Harvest

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Plant-Based Beverages

Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Plant-Based Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plant-Based Beverages

1.2 Plant-Based Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Beverages Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Plant-Based Beverages

1.2.3 Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

1.3 Plant-Based Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plant-Based Beverages Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Specialty Stores

1.3.5 Online Retails

1.4 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plant-Based Beverages Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plant-Based Beverages Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-Based Beverages Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plant-Based Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plant-Based Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plant-Based Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-Based Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plant-Based Beverages Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-Based Beverages Business

7.1 Coca-Cola

7.1.1 Coca-Cola Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Coca-Cola Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hain Celestial Group

7.2.1 Hain Celestial Group Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hain Celestial Group Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SunOpta

7.3.1 SunOpta Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SunOpta Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PepsiCo

7.4.1 PepsiCo Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PepsiCo Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

7.5.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Del Monte Foods

7.6.1 Del Monte Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Del Monte Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Pacific Foods

7.7.1 Pacific Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Pacific Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dohler GmbH

7.8.1 Dohler GmbH Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dohler GmbH Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Califia Farms

7.9.1 Califia Farms Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Califia Farms Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Good Karma Foods

7.10.1 Good Karma Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Plant-Based Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Good Karma Foods Plant-Based Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 WhiteWave Foods

7.12 Ripple Foods

7.13 Koia

7.14 Harmless Harvest

