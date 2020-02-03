Plague Therapeutics Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic microorganism generally found in mammals and fleas. Individuals contaminated with Yersinia pestis frequently show symptoms after an incubation time of one to seven days. The three fundamental clinical types of plague diseases are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common type and is characterized by swollen lymph hubs or buboes.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plague-therapeutics-market.html

Plague is transmitted among animals and people through flea-bites. It can be a severe disease in individuals, with a case-casualty proportion of 30% to 60% for bubonic plague, and if it is untreated, it can be lethal. It is an infectious disease and can trigger widespread epidemic through individual-to-individual contact by means of droplets in air. Antibiotic treatment is effective against plague microorganisms.

Increase in incidence of plague is one of the major factors fueling the global plague therapeutics market. Rise in adoption of companion animals and increase in awareness about plague immunization are expected to drive the global plague therapeutics market. However, strict regulations for vaccine approval is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic type, the global plague therapeutics market can be bifurcated into vaccine and drugs. The drugs segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period because of the wide availability and use of antibiotic drugs for treatment. The vaccine segment can be classified into live attenuated vaccine, recombinant vaccine, and inactivated vaccine. The live attenuated vaccine segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as live attenuated vaccines have high antigenic properties which provide a prolonged stimulation to the immune system against plague. In terms of distribution channel, the global plague therapeutics market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as several types of drugs and vaccines are widely available in hospital pharmacies. Moreover, during pneumonic plague, a patient needs antibiotic within 24 hours to prevent death. Hence, patients prefer hospital pharmacies.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40865

In terms of region, the global plague therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global plague therapeutic market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global plague therapeutic market during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of companion animals in households and high prevalence of plague diseases in rural & semi-rural areas especially in Southwest U.S. Europe is next lucrative plague therapeutic market for plague therapeutics. Availability of different types of plague vaccines, rise in awareness about plague diseases in countries such as China, India, Mongolia, and Vietnam makes Asia Pacific a promising plague therapeutic market for plague therapeutics during the forecast period. Advancements in drug delivery system, rise in awareness about plague immunization, and high prevalence of plague disease in sub-Saharan Africa are likely to augment the plague therapeutics market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40865

Key players operating in the global plague therapeutics market are iBio, Inc., DynPort Vaccine Company LLC, Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca, among others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com