Pituitary Cancer Market 2019-2023: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type And Applicability In Medical Devices And Leading Key Players

Among cancers that harm the human body internally, pituitary cancer is a dangerous one where pituitary tumors, due to their abnormal growth in pituitary gland interfere with the secretion of pituitary hormone secretions within the body. The prevalence of this cancer is making its market popular.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that prophesizes an increase for the Global Pituitary Cancer Market With 9.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) Between 2017 And 2023. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing geriatric population, increasing research & development (R&D) by key players in the market, and rising healthcare expenditures.

The global pituitary cancer market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, end-user, treatment type, and lastly region. The diagnosis based segmentation of this market covers blood test, brain imaging, urine test, and vision testing. Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospital. By treatment type, the market has been segmented into medications, radiation therapy, and surgery.

Key Players

The key players in the global pituitary cancer market include Accuray Incorporated (USA), C. R. Bard, Inc. (the USA), Elekta AB (Sweden), Genentech, Inc. (the USA), Ion Beam Applications (Belgium), Isoray Medical, Inc. (the USA), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (the USA), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), Salzman International (USA) , Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (USA), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (the USA).

Latest Industry News

10 AUG 2018, A new test using betamethasone — a corticosteroid that causes the pituitary gland to stop producing ACTH – can accurately predict short- and long-term remission in Cushing’s disease patients who have had pituitary surgery.

The regional segmentation of the global pituitary cancer market segments the market into regional markets namely The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The largest share in the global market is held by the Americas. This market is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is estimated to lead the market whereas South America is projected to be the fastest growing region for the market.

As per the country-wise sub-segmentation of this region, due to advanced medical facilities, growing advancements in the field of neurology, increasing cases of cancer, and robust R & D practices are the key reasons for market growth in the United States of America (USA) and Canada, followed by the rest of North America. Due to technological advancement, North America is a bigger market than South America.

The second largest pituitary cancer market is in Europe. Here, the market is growing due to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, increase in workload, growing funds for research, rising patient population, and the presence of many key players in the market. The United Kingdom (UK) and Germany are the major contributors to this market. The other important markets are France, Italy, and Spain, followed by the rest of Western Europe. Due to reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe market is bigger than the Eastern Europe market.

The forecast period estimates the Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the expanding healthcare sector, favorable government policies, growing patient population, and the presence of economies with rapid growth like China and India. The other important markets in this region include Australia, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific.

MEA region is the smallest regional market. Due to lack of education, less infrastructure development, limited growth in the healthcare sector, and political instability, the market is low in this region. Maximum revenue for this market is generated by Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by rest of the MEA region.

