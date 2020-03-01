Pipettes, Pipettors, and Accessories Market is Anticipated to Hold CAGR of 4.1% During Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Global Pipettes, Pipettors and Accessories Market held a market value of USD 1,350.0 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. A pipette is a laboratory tool used in laboratories to transfer a measurable amount of liquid from one container to another. These are small tubes or slender graduated tubes of glass or plastic used in laboratories to transfer a measurable volume of liquid. A pipettor is an instrument used to dispense liquid while pipetting. This instrument allows remote operation of a pipette, usually by the attachment of an extension tube. Factors characterizing the market growth are rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities, increasing demand for accuracy, productivity, and quality, growing focus on improving lab throughputs, and mounting applications in life sciences and biomedical research, pharmaceutical, environmental, chemical, and food processing industries. For instance, on 20 December 2018, the Cancer Institute (WIA), an Indian non-profit cancer treatment and research center launched India’s first molecular lab for cervical cancer screening. In addition, on 10 December 2018, AstraZeneca plc collaborated with Cancer Research UK to launch a center of excellence in genetic screening, cancer modelling and big data processing in order to accelerate the discovery of novel cancer medicines in the UK.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the Global Pipettes, Pipettors and Accessories Market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Thomas Scientific

BRAND GMBH + CO KG

CAPP ApS

Corning Incorporated

Hamilton Company

Eppendorf AG

Gilson Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

The Lab Depot, Inc

Sartorius AG

Socorex Isba S.A.

Nichiryo Co.,Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Segmentation:

The Global Pipettes, Pipettors and Accessories Market has been segmented into product and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into pipettes, pipettors, and accessories. The pipettes segment is further categorized into beral/plastic/transfer/disposable pipettes, pasteur/glass pipettes/droppers, serological pipettes, volumetric/bulb pipettes, and others.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, laboratories, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Pipettes, Pipettors and Accessories Market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Americas is likely to dominate the global pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market owing to the increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D activities and the presence of major market players in the U.S. and Canada. In November 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) emphasized on improved outcomes and R&D over the biotech industry due to the expiry of more than 25 drugs patents.Europe will hold the second largest market position during the forecast period due to the availability of developed lab facilities, the number of key market participants headquartered, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing awareness and increasing interest in scientific & industrial research in order to create new business opportunities in India, China, Japan, and Australia.The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market. Additionally, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle East region attributed to gradually rising adoption of laboratory supplies or equipment in the GCC region.

