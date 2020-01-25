Pipeline Strainers Market 2025 Top Key Players OCK Engineers, Hayward Industries, Inc.

The pipeline strainers market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, owing to rising industrial and commercial applications. The pipeline strainers market has a product line that features automatic and self-cleaning strainers used in the industrial sector for the purification of liquids by the removal of solids. Depending on the usage, pipeline strainers are available in two distinctive categories, i.e. temporary pipeline strainers and permanent pipeline strainers.

Temporary pipeline strainers are generally designed and used for start-up applications, such as in the removal of debris and sediments from the liquid. They are used to keep solids out of certain equipment. Whereas, permanent strainers are employed in equipment that are continuously in operation, such as cooling towers, oil burners in industries and marines, industrial water service lines, and lubricating lines, among others.

Pipeline strainers are designed by the means of different types of straining media – depending on the shape and material of the pipeline strainer, they are used for different purposes worldwide. This, clubbed with rapid growth in factory infrastructure, such as in chemical, paint, fragrance, printing, food, pharmaceutical, sewage treatment facility, oil and gas, and pulp and paper industries has led to an increase in the demand for pipeline strainers.

The pipeline strainers market is anticipated to grow to a great extent in a varied range of industrial, commercial and MCE (mechanical, chemical and environment) sectors over the forecast period.

Pipeline Strainers Market: Drivers and restraints

With development in science and technology, many industries are adopting innovative technologies to protect pumps, steam traps, nozzles and other pipeline equipment. However, reduction in impurities or controlling qualitative production is the main concern for manufacturers and health & environment regulatory bodies, such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) and EEA (Energy & Environmental Affairs). Also, the need to protect mechanical equipment on the downstream side has led companies to adopt effective measures that can be fulfilled by the pipeline strainers market. This need to maintain specific requirements of a fluid running through a pipeline for a respective operation is the key driving factor for the pipeline strainers market. Thus, the pipeline strainers market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Major growth in the pipeline strainers market has been observed in the chemical industries application. The market is also expected to thrive, due to opportunities in water handling to remove debris (sand, gravel, and dead leaves) from streams, lakes, cooling water towers, swimming pools, and sewers, among others.

However, challenges in maintenance of pipeline strainers, such as replacement of filter media and the corrosive nature of the material used in pipeline strainers may impede growth of the pipeline strainers market.

Chemical Filter Market: Segmentation

The pipeline strainer market can be segmented based on the basis of type:

Temporary Flat pipeline strainer Conical pipeline strainer T-Type strainer

Permanent Y-Type pipeline strainer Basket pipeline strainer Duplex pipeline strainer Cartridge pipeline strainer Self-centering pipeline strainer



The pipeline strainer market can be segmented based on the basis of material type:

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Silicon bronze

Iron

The pipeline strainer market can be segmented based on the basis of application:

Industrial Chemical Petroleum Power generation plants Chemical Pharmaceutical Pulp & paper Marines Automotive industry Food & beverages

Commercial Buildings

Pipeline Strainers Market: Region wise outlook

Based on geography, the pipeline strainers market is expected to witness substantial growth around the world over the forecast period. Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region, led by India and China is expected to hold productive opportunities for the pipeline strainers market in the coming future, owing to rapid growth in industrialization in these countries. Regions, such as European nations and China are some of the competitive players in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors predicted to hold significant opportunities for the pipeline strainers market over the forecast period. The oil and gas industry in the U.S. and the Middle East countries is expected to spur demand for the pipeline strainers market in the coming future. Asian countries, such as India with abundant irrigation operations are expected to boost market opportunities for pipeline strainers for coarse filtration, and are thereby expected to account for a decent market share in the pipeline strainers market over the forecast period.

Pipeline Strainers Market: Players

