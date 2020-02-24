Pipeline Integrity Management Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM) is the cradle-to-grave approach of understanding and operating pipelines in a safe, reliable manner. PIM programs are systems managed by pipeline owner-operators that consider all stages of the pipeline life cycle, from conception, to engineering and design, construction, operation, inspection and finally to replacement when necessary.
In 2018, the global Pipeline Integrity Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pipeline Integrity Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipeline Integrity Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aegion
Baker Hughes
Infosys
Halliburton
TWI
Emerson
Audubon
SGS
Koch Pipeline
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Fluor
Wood Group
Oceaneering
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
