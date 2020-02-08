Pipe Wrenches 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Pipe Wrenches Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Second, the global consumption of Pipe Wrenches products rises up from 9002 units in 2012 to 11486 units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 6.90%. At the same time, the revenue of world Pipe Wrenches sales market has a rise from 541.90 m dollars to 635.91 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Pipe Wrenches products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

Third, as for the Pipe Wrenches market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Pipe Wrenches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pipe Wrenches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

Wheeler-Rex

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3735340-global-pipe-wrenches-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm<Length≤800 mm)

Larger Size (Length≥800 mm)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3735340-global-pipe-wrenches-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pipe Wrenches Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

1.2.2 Medium Size (200 mm<Length≤800 mm) Price (2014-2019)

Figure Global Larger Size (Length≥800 mm) Sales Growth (2014-2019)

Figure Global Larger Size (Length≥800 mm) Price (2014-2019)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Sales by Application (2014-2019)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Sales Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global Civil Pipeline Sales Growth (2014-2019)

Figure Global Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

Figure Global Pipe Wrenches Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Sales Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Market Share Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Figure North America Sales Pipe Wrenches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Figure Europe Sales Pipe Wrenches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Figure Asia-Pacific Sales Pipe Wrenches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Figure South America Sales Pipe Wrenches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Figure Middle East and Africa Sales Pipe Wrenches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

Table Global Pipe Wrenches Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

Table Distributors/Traders/ Dealers List

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com