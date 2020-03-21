Pine Derived Chemicals Market Expected to Observe a Vibrant Growth & Key Players Eastman Chemical Company, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

The global pine derived chemicals market is segmented by chemical type into tall oil rosin (TOR), tall oil fatty acid (TOFA), gum rosin, gum turpentine, sterols, pitch, CST and others; by source into living trees, aged pine stumps and co-products of kraft pulping; by application into printing inks, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, rubber emulsifiers, paper and pulp, vitamin intermediates, disinfectants and others and by regions. The pine derived chemicals market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The market is expected to observe a vibrant growth on account of increasing demand for environmentally sustainable products in the market. Advancements in biochemical industry in the past few years and growing sustainable living objectives combined with increasing applications of these chemicals in the production of large number of products such as perfumes, food additives and household cleaners among others are projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

With the present population across the region with high environmental condition awareness, North America market is panned to observe substantial growth with a revenue earning of USD 25,973.72 million in the year 2017. North America is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption on the back of rising environmental awareness with highest consumption across China. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact the market growth over the forecast period on the back of increasing applications of these chemicals in industries that follow eco-friendly standards across the region.

Rising Environmental Sustainability Measures

Increasing adoption of bio based raw materials for environmental sustainability is predicted to impact the market subsequently in upcoming years. Various research and development activities involved in efficient developmental processes and innovative products are expected to propel the market growth substantially across the globe. Further, rising carbon dioxide emissions are bringing in the requirement for more eco-friendly and efficient raw materials such as pines in various end-user industries which is estimated to considerably impact the market over the forecast period.

Application in Wide Range of Products

These chemicals can be used for the production of various end-user products such as vitamin intermediates, solvents, disinfectants, modified resins, ink resins, perfumes, flavors in soft drinks and food, fragrances in soaps and household cleaners, food additives and much more which is expected to drive the market strongly during the forecast period. Moreover, applications of these chemicals in vitamins, automobile tires, dimer or trimer acids, sterols and others are expected to push the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, pine tree tapping being highly labor intensive and lack of abundant production sources across the globe are estimated to serve as the restraining factors behind the growth of the pine derived chemicals market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global pine derived chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by chemical type, by source, by application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Pine Derived Chemicals Market which includes company profiling of Eastman Chemical Company, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Foreverest Resources Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Arizona Chemical Company, Mentha & Allied Products, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Renessenz LLC. and Ingevity Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pine derived chemicals market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

