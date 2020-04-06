Pillow Market Dynamics 2023, Company Profiles, Innovations In Products and Global Trends

Pillow Market Overview:

Global Pillow Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3%. Growing demand for pillows with therapy and cooling features is driving the growth of pillow market. Increased application of pillows for decoration and availability of huge varieties of pillows are influencing the sales of pillows. Improved distribution network is playing the key role to boost pillow market growth in developing counties like India and China. Huge potential in Middle East and Africa region is attracting key players to enter in that particular market and pillow market in these region will witness significant growth in upcoming years.

Polyester is a very popular pillow fill across globe as it is cheap and durable. Latex pillows are made from latex rubber collected from rubber trees grown on plantations in tropical countries. These pillows are gaining attraction from consumers as it have some wonderful properties that make them ideal for people who suffer from allergies, neck and back pain. Decorative pillows are found on furnishings parts of the home, such as sofas, chairs and window seats. Increasing demand of indoor furniture is boosting pillows which are used for decorative application.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major pillow market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd (China)

Luolai (China)

Dohia Home Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Hollander (U.S.),

American Textile Company (U.S.)

Wendre (Estonia)

Romatex (South Africa)

Regional Analysis:

The Global Pillow market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. Population in Asia Pacific region contributes around half of the world’s population which has created huge customer base for pillow market. Rising disposable income and living standard likely to lift sales of pillows in Asia Pacific region. Innovation by key players in pillow filling material and attractive designs and shapes of various pillows is gaining attention by consumers from Europe and North America region.

Segments:

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of material which includes 100% Cotton, 100% Bamboo Fiber, 100% Silk, 100% Polyester and Others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of filling material which includes memory foam, hollow fibre, latex, microfiber and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of shape which includes square, u-shape, rectangle, wave, round, convex and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of feature which includes therapy, cooling, anit-static, anti-bacteria and others

Pillow market has been segmented on the basis of application which includes decorative, sleeping, bedding, travel, massage and others

Intended Audience:

Pillow manufacturers

Cotton manufacturers

Silk and Polyester manufacturers

Latex and fiber manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

