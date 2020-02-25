In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “piezoelectric motor market” sector, Fact.MR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Piezoelectric Motor Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 to 2027 | Key Players are Faulhaber, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co.KG, and Nanomotion Inc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the piezoelectric motor market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Get a Free Sample Report from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2438

With increasing application of piezoelectric motors in areas of prosthetics, robotics, pumps, medical devices, and laboratory automation, key players are focusing on developing products that provide high torque in a short time. For instance, Faulhaber acquired Dimatech SA, a manufacturer of the stepper motor and expanded its product portfolio of stepper motors in high performance level for application in robotics, automation, and medical technology.

Medical Device Manufacturers Shifting from Electromagnetic Motors to Piezoelectric Motors

Medical equipment and device manufacturers are rapidly moving towards using piezoelectric motors as compared to electromagnetic motors. Piezoelectric motors are finding a wide application across medical devices including surgical devices, 3D scanners, MRI compatible robotics, ultrasonic emitters, drug delivery devices, laser beam steering, and devices used in dermatology, cosmetology, and ophthalmology.

The rise in miniaturization of devices and need for speed, force, and accuracy in devices with micrometer and nanometer range is driving the demand for piezo linear motors. Moreover, the rise in the new medical device development and approval is resulting in the increasing piezoelectric motors sales. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration in 2018 approved more than 40 medical devices.

In recent years, there has been a significant growth in outpatient therapy which relies on the mobile drug pumps. Recent developments in drive system based on piezo motors are providing perfect size, weight, reliability, and flexibility for mobile drug pumps. This is likely to create opportunities for medical device manufacturers.

Medical devices and equipment manufacturers are also focusing on using ultrasonic linear piezoelectric motors and piezo stepper motors, especially for large travel ranges when high speed is required.

Browse Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/2438/piezoelectric-motor-market

In recent years, an increasing number of devices and equipment used across various industries are developed using piezoelectric motors. Owing to the rise in electrical and mechanical issues, with electromagnetic motors, the manufacturers are shifting towards piezoelectric motors in a wide variety of applications that need precise control of tiny ranges.

The use of wide range of PID controllers or position sensors, the piezoelectric motors are likely to witness large application in fiber-optic positioning, semiconductor test equipment, manufacturing process control, computer disk drives, robotic positioning, etc. small, compact, and providing higher torque and force are some of the major factors driving demand for piezoelectric motors. Meanwhile, high holding torque capacity along with the rapid start and stop characteristics are resulting in significant growth in the piezoelectric motor market.

Originally developed for microscopy, piezoelectric inertia motors are witnessing growing demand in mass produced consumer goods. New inertia motors in a multitude of designs are being developed for new scanning tunneling microscopes and other scanning microscopes.

Increase in Smartphone Camera Modules Creating Opportunity for Manufacturers in Piezoelectric Motor Market

With the rise in a number of advanced features in the smartphones, consumers are looking for image quality and performance in smartphones to be similar to the digital cameras. Hence, smartphone manufacturers are developing camera phones with auto focus function and optical zoom function using piezoelectric motors.

The growing demand for faster focus, continuous autofocus for clear picture and video, and rapid picture taking has resulted in the development of piezoelectric motor coupled with the new micro-mechanical design. This has minimized lens tilt, enabling high-precision imaging. Smartphone companies are also using piezoelectric motors and actuators in smartphones for vibration cancellation, emitting sound through the screen to the ear.

You can Ask Any Questions to Our Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2438

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/