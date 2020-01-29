Piezo Film Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Piezoelectric devices refer to the ability of the materials to produce alternating current or voltage subjected to vibration or mechanical stress or both. Piezo sensors convert mechanical movements (such as acceleration, force, or pressure) into electrical signals. Piezo sensors offer low sensitivity, high resonant frequency and stability. These sensors are used in long range of piezo based applications. Polyvinylidene fluoride shows a distinct piezoelectric effect and has high compliance as compared to other piezoelectric materials or crystals.

These characteristics of Polyvinylidene fluoride makes it ideal sensing material to convert mechanical to electrical energy. Piezo sensors are used in wide varied applications such as shock detection, machine monitoring, vehicle and structural dynamics and low power applications. Piezo sensors needs to comply with the standards such as Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI). A piezo electric accelerometer is extensively used in OEM applications suitable for broad frequency range and low power consumption.

The major driving factor for piezo film sensors market are the high frequency response, negligible phase shifting and its rugged construction. Due to its high frequency response these sensors are widely used in consumer electronics devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and others. One of the major factor hindering the growth of piezo film sensor market is high cost involved in the manufacturing of piezo film sensors. Also the wide use of lead content products in the piezo devices, restricts the growth of the piezo film sensor market.

On the basis of application, the piezo film sensors market is further segmented into consumer electronics, security systems, medical equipment, industrial & instrumentation, energy & utilities. Based on type, the piezo film sensors are segmented into piezoelectric accelerometers, piezoelectric force sensors and piezoelectric pressure sensors. Various sensor based products are being developed to meet demands for these applications. Piezo film sensors market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major players in global piezo film sensor market are TE Connectivity, Kureha Corporation, APC International, Noliac A\S, Measurement Specialties Inc., PI Ceramic GmbH, Arkema Group, Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Channel technologies Group and among others.