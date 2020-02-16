Pickup Truck Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pickup Truck Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Pickup Truck market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pickup Truck market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

A Pickup Truck is a light duty truck having an enclosed cab and an open cargo area with low sides and tailgate. It came from US, possessing the comfortable feeling like passenger car. Also, having strong power, pickup truck can carry more and adapt to the rough road.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of pickup truck developed smoothly, in 2017, global sales of pickup truck are nearly 6.10 million units. Due to the innovations, the global market will witness the sale of 8.85 million units of pickup trucks in the end of 2025, with the CAGR of 4.85% from 2017-2025.

The classification of pickup truck includes full-size pickups, small size and midsize pickups. full-size pickup domains the global pickup truck market, especially in USA and Canada. meanwhile, mid-sized pickups are growing at a faster rate.

The worldwide market for Pickup Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 180800 million US$ in 2024, from 155600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pickup Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Ford

GM

Toyota

FCA

Isuzu

Nissan

Mitsubishi

Mahindra and Mahindra

Volkswagen

Great Wall Motors

Jiangling Motors

ZXAUTO

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Foton Motor

Market Products / Types:

Full-Size Pickups

Small/Midsize Pickups

Other

Market Applications / End-Users:

Individual Use

Commercial Use

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the PICKUP TRUCK Market.

