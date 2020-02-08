Physiological Saline Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Baxter,Hospira (Pfizer),Fresenius Kabi,BBraun Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Physiological Saline Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. Physiological Saline is a mixture of sodium chloride in water and has a number of uses in medicine. Applied to the affected area it is used to clean wounds, help remove contact lenses, and help with dry eyes. By injection into a vein it is used to treat dehydration such as from gastroenteritis and diabetic ketoacidosis. It is also used to dilute other medications to be given by injection.
Note: In this report, the unit should be bottle or bag, which depends on the package of the physiological saline. The unit is based on the average size of physiological saline which is 500mL for standard estimation.
Scope of the Report:
In 2016, China is the largest supplier and consumption market of physiological saline with market share of 33.92% due to the largest population. Following China, both Europe and USA occupied market share more than 20%.
In recent years, the price of physiological saline is increasing slowly due to the increase of raw materials cost. The cost increase of plastic bottles is small larger than glass bottle. While the flexible bag physiological saline is still much more expensive than the former two. In the future, more and more flexible bag and plastic bottles will be used and the glass bottle may be out the market.
In China, thanks to the policies published, the price of physiological saline and other pharmaceuticals are asked to increase. In addition, the government also argued the market concentration degree should be higher.
In the global market, the market concentration degree is higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the flexible bag physiological saline will be more and more.
The worldwide market for Physiological Saline is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 3350 million US$ in 2024, from 2750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Physiological Saline in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Baxter
Hospira (Pfizer)
Fresenius Kabi
BBraun
Otsuka
Kelun Group
CR Double-Cran
SSY Group
Cisen
Denis Chem Lab Limited
SHREE KRISHNA KESHAV
Pharmally
Market Segment by States, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Flexible Bag
Plastic Bottles
Glass Bottles
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Hospital
Clinics
Recovery Center
Other
