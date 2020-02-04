Physician Scheduling Systems Market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 13.9% by 2025

Understanding various facets of the global physician scheduling system market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “Physician Scheduling System Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive physician scheduling system market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting revenue growth of the global physician scheduling system market. These factors vary in magnitude across different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Further, a detailed competition assessment and revenue forecast for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 is elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global physician scheduling system market.

Global Physician Scheduling System Market: Forecast Highlights

According to the fact based research report on the physician scheduling system market, the global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of about US$ 330 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025) from a value of around US$ 116 Mn in 2017. The global market for physician scheduling systems is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 13.9% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Physician Scheduling System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for physician scheduling systems is segmented on the basis of component, end user and region.

By component, the software segment is expected to grow at a faster rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the period of forecast. This segment is the largest and highly lucrative owing to its high market valuation. It is expected to lead the global market in the coming years.

By end use, the hospitals segment is poised to showcase a high market valuation. On the other hand, the clinics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the period of forecast.

By region, North America is the largest region and is expected to show high market attractiveness. The physician scheduling system market in this region is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 170 Mn by the end of the assessment period. The physician scheduling system market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a high rate to register a robust CAGR of 17.6% during the period of forecast.

Global Physician Scheduling System Market: Factors Influencing Growth

There are various factors that have an influence on the growth direction of the global physician scheduling system market. Factors such as rising expenditure by healthcare institutes, encouraging government regulations and federal laws, increasing demand for scheduling systems for different activities and services at several healthcare facilities, rising demand from patients for better control and convenience, better compliance and reporting, greater demand for physician scheduling systems to overcome administrative burden and advancements in digital health technology owing to government initiatives are boosting the growth and adoption of physician scheduling systems. However, data security issues of patients, non-familiarity with the capabilities of the system, and high implementation costs are challenging this growth.

Global Physician Scheduling System Market: Competitive Landscape

The global physician scheduling system market research report has analyzed various key players involved in physician scheduling systems. Few of these players are Spok Inc., ABILITY Network, QGenda, LLC, Intrigma Inc., OpenTempo, Medevision Corp, Mediware Information Systems, MDSYNCNET (MobileKnowledge, Inc.), Jituzu, Lightning Bolt Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation and Business Management Systems, Inc. (SNAP Schedule).