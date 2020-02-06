Photovoltaic pump 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Photovoltaic pump Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A Photovoltaic pump (AKA Solar pump) is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps. The operation of solar powered pumps is more economical mainly due to the lower operation and maintenance costs and has less environmental impact than pumps powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). Solar pumps are useful where grid electricity is unavailable and alternative sources (in particular wind) do not provide sufficient energy.

Scope of the Report:

For the manufacturers, Lorentz and Grundfos are still the leaders in Photovoltaic pump industry, which take up about 25% of production. India manufacturers, such as OCI Group and Tata Power have increased capacity that is because local downstream have a strong demand. For Chinese suppliers of Photovoltaic pump, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Photovoltaic pump will increase in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Photovoltaic pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Photovoltaic pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LORENTZ

Grundfos

CRI Group

Mono Pumps

Shakti Solar

Tata Power

Bright Solar

USL

Advanced Power

SAJ

Chinalight Solar

CEEG

Quoncion Solar

Komaes Solar

Solartech

MNE

Evergreen Group

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3674483-global-photovoltaic-pump-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Floating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Living Water

Agrirculture

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3674483-global-photovoltaic-pump-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaic pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 DC Surface Suction

1.2.2 AC Submersible

1.2.3 DC Submersible

1.2.4 AC Floating

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Living Water

1.3.2 Agrirculture

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LORENTZ

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 LORENTZ Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Grundfos

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Grundfos Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CRI Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CRI Group Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mono Pumps

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mono Pumps Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shakti Solar

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shakti Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Tata Power

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tata Power Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Bright Solar

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Photovoltaic pump Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Bright Solar Photovoltaic pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com