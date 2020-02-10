Photoresist Chemicals Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2020

Photoresists are indispensable components used in wiring configuration in high density packaging and semiconductor manufacturing. In the coming years, the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries is expected to rise in response to the expanding market for dynamic displays. Also growth in the semiconductor industry will bolster sales opportunities in the global photoresists and photoresist ancillary market. On the flip side, occupational and environmental hazards often related to them may hamper their uptake in the coming years. Nonetheless, the advent of nanoelectromechanical systems will pave way for the market’s expansion in the coming years.

Arf Immersion and Antireflective Coatings Led Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, Respectively

The global photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market can be studied on the basis of various parameters. In terms of product, the photoresists market can be segmented into ArF dry, KrF, g-line and i-line, and ArF immersion. Based on revenue, the ArF immersion photoresists accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2013. Furthermore, the segment is expected to report the fastest CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

ArF immersion photoresists offer greater flexibility of manufacturing semiconductors besides other components with supreme resolution and at nano-scale. These factors will enable growth in the segment. Based on product, the global photoresist ancillaries market can be segmented into photoresist developers, antireflective coatings, edge bead removers, and others. Of these, in 2013 the antireflective coatings segment held the nearly 30% of the overall photoresist ancillaries market.

Asia Pacific Emerges Dominant while Europe Reports Sluggish Growth

In 2013 Asia Pacific held dominance in the global market for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries. The increasing demand from the semiconductor and ICs industry is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the rising applications in printed circuit board will give significant impetus to the photoresists and photoresists ancillaries market in Asia Pacific. As per the report, the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries is expected to increase as more companies shift focus towards establishing their footprint in China and South Korea. This trend is likely to support growth of the market in Asia pacific.