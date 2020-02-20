Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Global Market Size, Status,Growth, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market

Photoresists are light-sensitive materials that undergo changes in their physical form when subjected to radiation.

The use of photoresists and photoresist ancillaries in flat-panel displays as one of the primary growth factors for the photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JSR

TOKYO OHKA KOGYA

Merck

Dow Chemical

Avantor Performance Materials

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

KemLab

LG Chem

Microchemicals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

The global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Photoresist

Photoresist Ancillaries

Segment by Application

Display and Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Printed Circuit Board (PCBs)

