Photonics Research Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2022

Report Highlights
- The global market for vertical-cavity surface-mitting lasers (VCSELs) should grow from $1.6 billion in 2017 to $3.6 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2017 to 2022.
- The global market for ultrafast lasers should grow from $2.7 billion in 2017 to $8.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2017 to 2022.
- The global. market for fiber optics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2017 to $5.0 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2022.
To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119603
Report Scope
The increase in the adoption of photonics is gradually replacing electric conductors, which are used in semiconductors for high speed transmission systems, with silicon photonics. The rise in the optical transceivers devices which are developed using silicon photonics helps in developing transmission speeds of over 100Gbps, which is expected to have a mass adoption and helps in the development of the high-performance computing with increased efficiency. These devices are being predominantly used for image capturing and display capturing. Photonics has also helped in shifting to intelligent lighting solutions such as OLED technologies.
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Vertical-cavity Surface-mitting Lasers (VCSELs): Technologies and Global Markets (Report PHO011C)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Market Definition of VCSELs
Evolution of VCSELs
Future Outlook and Expectations
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Comparison of VCSELs and Edge-Emitting Laser Diodes
Market Breakdown, by Application
Introduction
Optical Fiber Data Transmission
Analog Broadband Signal Transmission
Absorption Spectroscopy
Laser Printers
Computer Mice
Smartphones
Biological Tissue Analysis
Chip Scale Atomic Clocks
Other Applications
Analysis of Market Opportunities
Value Chain
Supply Chain Analysis
Development of Blue and Green VCSELs
Untapped Applications
R&D Activities
Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region
Market Share Analysis
Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/2018-photonics-research-review-report.html
Chapter 3 Ultrafast Lasers: Technologies and Global Markets (Report PHO017C)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Regional Breakdown
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Market Definition and the Evolution of Ultrafast Lasers
Roadmap of Ultrafast Lasers
Future Outlook and Expectations
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Value Chain
Market Breakdown, by Technology
Introduction
Titanium-Sapphire Lasers
Diode-Pumped Lasers
Fiber Lasers
Mode-Locked Diode Lasers
Analysis of Market Opportunities
Opportunity in the Developing Countries
Precision Manufacturing Using Ultrafast Lasers
Growing Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region
Technological Advances
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 4 The Fiber Optics Market: Glass, Plastic, and Alternatives (Report PHO029A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Overview
Roadmap of Fiber Optics
Current Trends and Future Outlook
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Technical Characteristics
Light-emitting Diode Sources
Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)
Couplers
Optical Connectors and Splicing
Connectorization
Splicing
Market Breakdown, by Type
Glass Optical Fiber
Plastic Optical Fiber
Analysis of Market Opportunities
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 5 Optical Wireless Communication and LiFi: Global Markets to 2023 (Report PHO030A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Optical Wireless Communication and LiFi
Optical Communication Industry
Milestones in the History of Optical Wireless Communication
Applications of Optical Wireless Communication
Market, by Technology
Introduction
Systems for Optical Wireless Communication
QAM-OFDM and SIM-OFDM
MIMO
Visible Light Communication
Infrared Communication
Ultraviolet Communication
Hybrid Systems
Recent Technological Developments
ADO-OFDM for Optical Wireless Communication
Ultrafast LED for Optical Wireless Communication
Method for Detecting Floods and Spills Using LiFi
Ultra-short Pulse-Laser Source for Optical Wireless Communication
Optical Wireless Communication System for Autovehicles
Steering an Optical Signal to a Mobile Device
LiFi Communication for Virtual and Augmented Reality
Orange-Emitting Nanowires for Laser-Based White Lighting
Other Relevant R&D Activities
Global Industry Structure
Leading Providers of Optical Wireless
Communication Technologies
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://researchknowledgeresource.blogspot.com/