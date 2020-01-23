Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market – Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies Supporting Growth

Photonic Neuromorphic Chips are the devices designed to mimic the human brain for processing and storage of information. Photonic Neuromorphic Chips belongs to a family of analog photonic devices which offers superior speed and re-configurability as compared to that of digital electronic devices which works on one-size-fits-all algorithms. This offers an excellent opportunity for the photonic neuromorphic chip manufactures to cater the requirements from the high performance computing applications.

Though, due to the absence of a robust photonic integration industry and complex applications, the analogue photonic have not been fully explored for a long period, the advancements and achievements in economies of scale for mass production is expected to propel the adoption of photonic based devices in near future.

The photonic neuromorphic chip market is primarily driven by the increased demand for high speed computational devices with miniature physical footprint in major application industries which mainly includes IT and Telecommunication, Automotive and Healthcare. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies is escalating rapidly, which is accessed to be a prime factor supporting the growth of photonic neuromorphic chip market.

Moreover, the as the photonic neuromorphic chip employs optical and neural technologies, it offers technical advantages over the digital electronic counterparts. Owing to these factors, expansion of photonic neuromorphic chip market is anticipated to boost-up during the forecast period.

The global photonic neuromorphic chip market has been segmented based on component, application, end use industry, and region. Based on component, the global photonic neuromorphic chip market can be classified into hardware components and software components.

Based on applications, the photonic neuromorphic chip market can be segmented into digital signal processing, image processing, data processing, and others. Based on end use industry, the photonic neuromorphic chip market can be segmented into IT and telecommunication, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

