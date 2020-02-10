Photomask Market – Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future

Photomask is being used on a large scale in semiconductor and IC manufacturing. Moreover, the sales of semiconductor devices have also shown prominent growth in the recent years. This is driving the demand for new sets of photomasks in semiconductor manufacturing. Also, the innovation in processor technology by companies such as Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia, etc., is also providing a growth opportunity for photomask manufacturers.

Masters is likely to emerge as one of the highly preferred photomasks. By 2026 end, masters is estimated to bring in close to US$ 2,600 million revenue. Masters mask is the photomask used to make copy masks. The circuit patterns are also made in the same size as actual size of circuit on wafers. Generally, masters mask consist the full image of final wafer and the resolution is also limited to around 1um-2um which is sufficient for many emerging or mature technologies.

Captive trade type is likely to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Captive trade type in the photomask market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 2,400 million revenue towards 2026 end. Mask shop is the factory which manufactures photomask for semiconductor industry. Captive mask shops are owned by biggest semiconductor corporations and are the part of in-house operations.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36626

Captive mask shops have also become a competitive necessity among the tier-1 device makers. Captive model is more beneficial when it comes to testing new mask sets, as merchant mask shop can only produce it but cannot test new mask sets. The time taken in mask production is also less as everything is done in-house.