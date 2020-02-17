Photo Printing and Merchandise 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.43% and Forecast to 2021

Photo printing and merchandise are personalized gifting and décor products that use photographs. These products are primarily used in the corporate sector and by individual customers to offer customized gifts. Photocards and calendars are popular photo merchandise products. The vendors in the global photo printing and merchandise market continuously introduce new products and designs to their lines each year to retain consumer interest.
The analysts forecast the global photo printing and merchandise market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global photo printing and merchandise market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• North America
• Western Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Eastern Europe
• ROW
The report, Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• American Greetings
• HP
• Shutterfly
• Walmart
Other prominent vendors
• CafePress
• CVSPharmacy
• Hallmark Cards
• Rite Aid
• Smilebox
• Snapfish
• Vistaprint
• Walgreen
Market driver
• Growing accessibility of photo printing
Market driver
Market challenge
• Low life span of products
Market challenge
Market trend
• Innovation in photo printing and merchandise
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global photo printing and merchandise market by type
• Global photo printing and merchandise market for photos only
• Global photo printing and merchandise market for wall décor
• Global photo printing and merchandise market for photocards
• Global photo printing and merchandise market for calendars
• Global photo printing and merchandise market for photo gifts
PART 07: Market segmentation by device
• Global photo printing and merchandise market by device
• Global desktop photo printing and merchandise market
• Global mobile photo printing and merchandise market
PART 08: Market segmentation by business
• Global photo printing and merchandise market by business
• Global online photo printing and merchandise market
• Global retail photo printing and merchandise market
• Global kiosk photo printing and merchandise market
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global photo printing and merchandise market by geography
• Photo printing and merchandise market in North America
• Photo printing and merchandise market in Western Europe
• Photo printing and merchandise market in APAC
• Photo printing and merchandise market in South America
• Photo printing and merchandise market in Eastern Europe
• Photo printing and merchandise market in ROW
PART 10: Key leading countries
• Key leading countries in photo printing and merchandise market
• Photo printing and merchandise market in the US
• Photo printing and merchandise market in the UK
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Innovation in photo printing and merchandise
• Rise in customer awareness about products and services
• Availability of photo printing merchandise in bundle packaging
• Availability of multiple payment options
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
..…..Continued
