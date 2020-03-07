Phosphatidylcholine Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Phosphatidylcholine Market Outlook

Phosphatidylcholine is the most plentiful of the phospholipids, a class of specialized fat molecules, obtained from plant and animal cells. Chemical and mechanical procedures are done for the extraction of phosphatidylcholine from egg yolks. It is consumed as a source of choline which has a broader range of medical applications such as treatment of neurological atherosclerosis and other neurological disorders. The sources from which phosphatidylcholine is extracted includes eggs, soybean, seeds, nuts, and meat.

The increasing demand for choline from pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements is anticipated to drive the market. The demand for phosphatidylcholine is further enlarged due to its recommendation as a part of health support programs in European countries. Also, owing to the enormous scope of application, the use of phosphatidylcholine for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals for conditions such as eczema, high cholesterol, blood circulation issues and more is one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high production prices and investment cost could hamper market growth.

Demand from Nutraceuticals is Surging the Phosphatidylcholine Market Growth:

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and rising occurrences of anxiety, tardive dyskinesia (movement disorder), Alzheimer’s and more have supported the growth of the phosphatidylcholine market. It is also the primary active ingredient contained in cosmetic injection products used to dissolve fat. Increasing awareness among consumers for high-quality and nutritious food products is one of the major driving forces of the market. Increasing per capita income, growing economy, urbanization and more are some of the secondary factors which are assisting the market.

The cosmetic industry also offers an attractive opportunity as the use of phosphatidylcholine is extensive in cosmetics. It helps in preventing damage of skin structure and provides smoothness. The increase in the usage of phosphatidylcholine in cosmetics is certainly providing a boost to the market. An increase in research and development for phosphatidylcholine with an objective of application development has also been observed in the last few years which is anticipated to drive more lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Also, the high presence of choline in phosphatidylcholine is anticipated to raise the demand for phosphatidylcholine in dietetic food due to growing awareness towards high nutritional content foods.

Download Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8724

Phosphatidylcholine Market Segmentation

The phosphatidylcholine market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and sales channel.

On the basis of source, the phosphatidylcholine market can be segmented as:

Eggs

Soybean

Sunflower

Mustard

Others

On the basis of grade, the phosphatidylcholine market can be segmented as:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

On the basis of function, the phosphatidylcholine market can be segmented as:

Moisturizing

Solubilizing

Emulsifying

Others

On the basis of end use, the phosphatidylcholine market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Others

Phosphatidylcholine Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America and Europe is dominating the overall phosphatidylcholine market attributed to the high consumption of nutritional supplements. Asia Pacific also presents a lucrative opportunity for the market owing to the emergence of a rapidly growing food processing sector coupled with changing lifestyle and food consumption pattern among individuals. Rising awareness for healthcare, growing economy and increasing per capita income is expected to grasp more lucrative growth opportunities for the market. And in Latin America, the market is anticipated to register the highest growth rate. The pharmaceutical industry in countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina is assisting the growth in Latin America. Furthermore, factors trending in the global phosphatidylcholine market include the mergers and acquisition among the manufacturers.

Phosphatidylcholine Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the phosphatidylcholine market are:

Harmony Whole Foods

Nutrasal, Inc.

NOF America Corporation

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Vitamin Research Products

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

Natural Factors

Kewpie Corporation

Lipoid GmbH

American Lecithin Company

Cargill Pharmaceutical

Download Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8724