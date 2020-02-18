Phosphate Fertilizers Market Key Manufacturers(Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd. & Nutrien Ltd.), Future Growth and Productivity Data Analysis Forecast By 2024

The major growth drivers identified in the phosphate fertilizers market are rise in population and diversified food demand. Rising energy demands with increase in population challenged the farmers to increase crop output from the limited available land. Use of fertilizers in agriculture is one of the major practices that increases crop yield and soil fertility.

Transportation costs, exchange rates, policy decisions, and other uncontrollable factors are other key factors affecting trading of fertilizer products worldwide. Various initiatives by government are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industry players in the phosphate fertilizers market.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the leading region for the phosphate fertilizers market. Presence of large population in countries such as China and India are increasing demand for diversified food such as fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, and oilseeds, which is eventually expected to boost demand for the fertilizers over the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Nutrien Ltd.., PhosAgro, OCP S.A., Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group AG, and The Mosaic Company.

