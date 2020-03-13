Phoropters Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Phoropters are medical devices used for ophthalmic testing. They are commonly known as refractors. Phoropters are most commonly used by ophthalmologists during eye examination. They contain different lenses that are used for the refraction of the eye during sight testing. Phoropters are also used to measure an individual’s refractive error and determine his or her prescription. During sight testing, phoropters are used to switch multiple lenses in the front of the eyes to correct vision.

Phoropters are ingenious modalities used to quickly determine the exact vision correction need for an individual. Phoropters are also used to measure heterophorias, accommodative amplitudes and accommodative lags/logs/posture, horizontal & vertical vergences and more. Some of the major components of phoropters are batteries of spherical & cylindrical lenses and auxiliary devices such as Maddox rods, prisms & the Jackson Cross-Cylinder. The prisms in phoropters are also used to analyse binocular vision and treat ophthalmic problems. Initially, in the mid-1910s, monocular optometers were used as opposed to phoropters binocular refracting devices that could also measure ducitons, phorias and other traits of binocularity. Phoropters are either made with plus or minus cylinders. Generally, ophthalmologists and orthoptists use plus cylinder phoropters and optometrists use minus cylinder phoropters. Figures can be mathematically converted based on the figures obtained from either type of phoropter.

Phoropters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of astigmatism is expected to be a major factor driving the phoropters market over the forecast period. As per Nature, a science journal, more than 650 million people suffer from refractive disorders, of which approximately 285 million become visually impaired. Changes in lifestyle and increase in the levels of air pollution are contributing to the growing prevalence of eye disorders. The launch and addition of new products is another factor contributing to the growth of the global phoropters market. For instance, in 2016, Reichert, Inc. launched Phoropter VRx, which has set a new standard in digital refraction with the thinnest & most compact design, motorized prisms, incredibly fast lens exchanges, ultra-quiet operational functionalities and split cylinder lenses.

Phoropters Market: Segmentation

The global phoropters market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global phoropters market has been segmented as:

Manual Phoropter

Digital Phoropter

Based on end user, the global phoropters market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Optometric Clinics

Based on geography, the global phoropters market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Phoropters Market: Overview

The global market for phoropters is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among the two product types, the digital phoropters segment is expected to lead the global phoropters market over the forecast period. By end user, ophthalmic clinics are expected to contribute a high share in the global phoropters market owing to their accessibility as well as the fact that majority of patients are recommended for ophthalmic clinics.

Phoropters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global phoropters market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant market in the global phoropters market owing to high prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. The phoropters market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global phoropters market throughout the forecast period.

Phoropters Market: Key Players

The global market for phoropters is highly competitive. Some of the key players operating in the global phoropters market are BON Optic Vertriebsges mbH; Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Essilor Instruments USA; Huvitz Co., Ltd.; Luneau Technology USA Inc.; NIDEK CO., LTD.; Oftas, AMETEK, Inc.; Reichert, Inc.; Righton Limited and Rocket Medical plc, among others.