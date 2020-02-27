Phone Holders to Fly Off the Shelves in Automotive Mobile Accessories Market by Virtue of Boom in Smartphones

Fact.MR compiled a report on automotive mobile accessories market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The automotive mobile accessories market is foreseen to witness revolutionary impact from the striking evolution of digitalization in automotive industry. Integration of advanced automotive mobile accessories are perceived to play a substantive role in diversifying purchase decisions of consumers by enhancing appeal of the respective automobile in automotive mobile accessories market. Rising integration of automotive mobile accessories with telematics is envisioned to be a remunerative opportunity for key players of automotive mobile accessories market to count on for high return on investment. This report on automotive mobile accessories market is compiled post a close assessment of factors influencing automotive mobile accessories market during the forecast

timeline.

Incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of automotive mobile accessories market. Rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving automotive mobile accessories market. In the coming years, the automotive mobile accessories market is foreseen to witness striking collaborations between OEMs and mobile accessory manufacturers. These collaborations would furnish the raising requirements of ‘in-built’ features raised by customers, thereby diversifying the growth of automotive mobile accessories market.

With rising penetration of smartphones, phone holders have emerged as one of the widely-adopted types in automotive mobile accessories market. On the backdrop of having flawless interaction with mobile phones on the move, phone holders are foreseen to be one of the highly attractive types in automotive mobile accessories market. Phone holders are slated to be of great help for attending phone calls while driving, which is further driving this segment in automotive mobile accessories market.

Moreover, phone holder has become an imperative to ensure seamless and hassle-free driving, which further aggrandizes its dominance in automotive mobile accessories market. The phone holder segment is poised to be the largest product type segment in automotive mobile accessories market and is foreseen to value around US$ 16, 067 Mn in 2022.

Europe is estimated is foreseen to be the dominant region in the automotive mobile accessories market in terms of revenue. In terms of growth rate, the North America automotive mobile accessories market is anticipated to gain new heights with a moderate CAGR. By product type, USB chargers are also anticipated to grow rapidly in automotive mobile accessories market by virtue of rapidly exhausting batteries in smartphones. Moreover, the fad for playing audio or video files while driving is one of the major factors fostering sales of USB cables in automotive mobile accessories market.

The low cost segment of automotive mobile accessories market accounted for a significant revenue in 2017 and is projected to retain its position in the automotive mobile accessories market. The low cost segment is poised to grow at a meteoric rate standing out as too big to ignore in automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, the mid-sized segment is also forecasted to reach impressive heights in automotive mobile accessories market by the end of the forecast period. Passenger cars comprise for a major chunk of revenue share in the automotive mobile accessories market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has profiled some of the key vendors of the automotive mobile accessories, which include names such as Belkin International, Targus International, LLC, Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd., Mophie, Inc., Griffin Technology, Inc., iOttie, Arkon Resources, Inc., Pro.Fit International, Inc., BRACKETRON, INC., Moshi, Anker Technology Co. Limited, Wizgear, and Mountek.

