Philippines Packaging Industry Market 2018 Research Methodology of Top Key Players & Segmentation – 2018

Packaging Industry in the Philippines Market – 2018

Thanks to favourable economic trends, the packaging industry recorded a stronger performance in 2016. The increasing disposable incomes of Filipinos and an emerging middle class unlocked opportunities for different types and sizes of packaging across the industry. For example, growth of alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic drinks propelled growth of glass bottles and PET bottles, respectively. Similarly, flexible packaging remained an important packaging type within beauty and personal care, food…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Packaging Industry’s Performance Improves in 2016

Advancement of Small Pack Sizes Unlocks Opportunities Within Food Packaging

Pet Bottles Gain A Stronger Footing in Non-alcoholic Drinks

Glass Bottles Dominate in Alcoholic Drinks

Rise of Convenience Stores for Beauty and Personal Care Strengthens Small Pack Sizes

Larger Pack Sizes Increase in Popularity Within Home Care

Key Trends and Developments

Metal Screw Closures Record Growth Due To Their Usage Within Spirits and Wine

Non-alcoholic Drinks Industry Shifts Towards More Small Pack Sizes

Food Packaging Changes Are Driven by Both Companies and the Government

Packaging Reduction Spreads Within Home Care

Rise of Convenience Stores Encourages Smaller Pack Sizes in Beauty and Personal Care

Packaging Legislation

Packaging Legislation Remains Lax Within Most Industries

Improved Nutrition Labelling Sought for Food and Non-alcoholic Drinks Industries

Stronger Push for Decreasing the Consumption of Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic Drinks Than for Stricter Packaging Legislation

Recycling and the Environment

Stricter Implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act Sought

Manufacturers Make An Effort With Regard To Recycling in Order To Reduce Waste

Philippine Government Is Not Inclined To Honour the Un Climate Deal

Packaging Design and Labelling

Packaging Design and Labelling for Greater Differentiation

Convenience-driven Packaging Innovation Rises

Premiumisation Through Packaging Design and Labelling Continues

A Sooner Packaging Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 A Sooner Packaging Corp: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for A Sooner Packaging Corp by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Allure Asia Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Allure Asia Inc: Key Facts

Summary 4 Allure Asia Inc: Operational Indicators

Summary 5 Major End-use Categories for Allure Asia Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Anglo Watsons Glass Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 Anglo Watsons Glass Inc: Key Facts

Production

Summary 7 Major End-use Categories for Anglo Watsons Glass Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Bestpak Mfg Enterprises Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 8 Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc: Key Facts

Production

Summary 9 Major End-use Categories for Bestpak Manufacturing Enterprises Inc by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

Cygnus Industries Inc in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 10 Cygnus Industries Inc: Key Facts

Summary 11 Cygnus Industries Inc: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 12 Major End-use Categories for Cygnus Industries Inc by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Flexo Mfg Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 13 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Key Facts

Summary 14 Flexo Manufacturing Corp: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 15 Major End-use Categories for Flexo Manufacturing Corp by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Innovative Packaging Industry Corp in Packaging Industry (philippines)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Continued …

