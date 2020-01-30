Phenylketonuria Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2025

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market: Overview

Phenylketonuria refers to a genetic disorder and the said disease is inherited from one’s parents. In this very disease, the patient suffers from a metabolic defect, in which the body stops being able to break down phenylalanine amino acid that is comprised of protein. Phenylalanine starts getting stored in the blood stream and consequently, it damages the brain. This happens owing to mutations that occurs in the PAH gene, which leads to low levels of the enzyme known as phenylalanine hydroxylase. Mental health disorder, intellectual impairment, and hyperactivity are neurological symptoms of phenylketonuria. Order and skin rashes on the skin are also physiological symptoms of the phenylketonuria disease. If both the parents are carrying PKU, there exists around 25% chance that their child would also be conceived with the said confusion; around 50% of chance that the kid would act as a transporter; and around 25% possibility that it would neither transport nor create illness. The basic approach for the treatment of PKU is to consume a specially made diet that cuts off the food that contains phenylalanine. Newborn babies with PKU can be very much fed with mother’s milk. They, for the most part, need to go through an uncommon recipe which is called Lofenalac. When the child has grown enough to consume solid food and the baby gets a chance to eat foods that is high in protein, it is needed to be avoided.

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the international market for Phenylketonuria (PKU) can be regarded as moderately fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to strengthen their hold on the said market.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market: Trends and Opportunities

On the basis of type, the international market for phenylketonuria has been categorized into benign PKU, classic PKU, and mild PKU. Furthermore, classic PKU is considered the most common kind of phenylketonuria that leads to severe damage of the brain. Based on the type of test, the said market has been segmented into screening test and diagnostic test. The segment of screening test has been expanding at a faster pace, as the screening test aids in the detection of the disease at the most treatable and its earliest possible stage, particularly for the newborn baby. Based on the type of treatment, the said market has been divided into drug therapy, gene therapy, dietary therapy, and many others. In addition to that, the segment of drug therapy has been yet again sub-divided into parenteral therapy and oral therapy. The category of drug therapy is expanding by accounting for a large share of the market, as various external drugs like sapropterin dihydrochloride are needed to fight the disease. The drug therapy further works efficiently by fulfilling the requirements and also maintaining the level of phenylalanine in the human blood. The world market for phenylketonuria in many of the matured economies is experiencing growth, due to high diagnostic rate of the disease in these countries, a large number of patients who suffer from phenylketonuria, and high awareness about the disease. However, issues that are related to the screening of newborn limit the phenylketonuria market.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market: Geography

Based on geography, the global phenylketonuria market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The phenylketonuria treatment market in the region of North America is anticipated to account for a high market share over the period of forecast. Reasons that fuel the market are the growing number of newborns who suffer from phenylketonuria in the said region. Increased awareness amongst the people and better infrastructure of health care system in Europe is also expected to boost the said market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is further estimated to expand at a substantial rate of growth over the period of forecast due to a large pool of patients and augmented research and development activities for the invention of drugs for phenylketonuria in the region. Besides, progressive economy and presence of newborn screening infrastructure and various screening programs flourish the phenylketonuria market in the region of Middle East & Africa.

