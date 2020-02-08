Phenylacetic Acid Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2026 | TMR

Global Phenylacetic Acid Market: Overview

Phenylacetic acid (PAA) is an organic compound containing a phenyl and a carboxylic acid functional group. Phenylacetic Acid naturally occurs in various types of fruits and plants. Phenylacetic Acid is a fragrant phenolic used as a perfume agent and food additive. Phenylacetic Acid is an important organic chemical material, which is extensively used in medicines, pesticides, and aromatizers. Phenylacetic acid can be synthesized using various processes such as cyanobenzyl hydrolysis, phenylacetamide hydrolysis, electrochemical, and carbonylation. Poor quality phenylacetic acid is formed by cyanobenzyl hydrolysis process, which also causes pollution. Phenylacetic acid synthesized using carbonylation reaction has the advantage of offering a milder condition, better product quality, and less polluting emissions.

Global Phenylacetic Acid Market: Drivers & Restraints

Phenylacetic acid is used in some perfumes, as it possesses a honey-like odor even in low concentrations. Phenylacetic Acid is used in the production of penicillin G and diclofenac. The Phenylacetic Acid is also employed in the treatment of type II hyperammonemia, which helps to help reduce the amount of ammonia in a patient’s bloodstream by forming phenylacetyl-CoA, which then reacts with nitrogen-rich glutamine to form phenylacetylglutamine. This compound is then excreted from the patient’s body. Phenylacetic acid is also used in the illicit production of phenylacetone, which is used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Global Phenylacetic Acid Market: Key Players

Key players in the global phenyl acetic acid market include Cayman Chemical, LOBA CHEMIE PVT.LTD, and Shanghai M & U International Trade Co., Ltd.