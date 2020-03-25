Phenolic Antioxidant Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of USD 1800 Mn by 2023

The latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global phenolic antioxidant market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% from 2016 to 2023.

In addition, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1800 Mn towards the end of the forecast period. Demand for phenolic antioxidant has increase significantly in recent years. This can be attributed to several factors. Application of phenolic in the rubber and plastic industry has increased substantially. Furthermore, they are also increasingly used as preservatives that prevent oxidation of food products. Such factors are driving the growth of the global phenolic antioxidant market.

The expansion of the market has gained dominance primarily due to the increased demand being observed from its end use industries. Its end use industries like fuel and lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical have rapidly increased the scope of applications for the market.

Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis of the global phenolic antioxidant market is based on application, source and region.

By source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In terms of revenue, the former holds a relatively higher market share. Some of the common synthetic phenolic antioxidants include Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), Ethoxyquin, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ). Synthetic phenolic antioxidants find widespread application in fuel & lubricant and plastic & rubber processing.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into fuel & lubricant, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, plastics & rubber and food. Phenolic antioxidants are used is various types of packaged food products. The plastic & rubber segment is also expected to witness an impressive growth during the review period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The international Phenolic Antioxidant Market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region registered the main market share in the year 2016, and is expected to develop at a maximum CAGR of 5.20% approx during the forecast period. The power of the Asia Pacific region is primarily because of the mounting demand for food from escalating population along with rising use of rubber and plastic in this region.

The North American market is a noteworthy region in the global market for phenolic antioxidant. It has a considerable market share of 20%, as of the year 2016. The US dictates the North American market‘s share on the basis of volume and value due to growing demand of packaged, preserved and processed food in the country.

The European region follows Asia Pacific, which is the second major market share and it is anticipated by 2023 to reach USD 420.47 million. Germany is the main market share of the European region and is estimated to remain principal to the region’s growth throughout the forecast period due to better penetration of end user industries in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Oxiris Chemicals S. A. (Spain), DSM (Netherlands), Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Addivant (U.S.), Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emerald Performance Materials LLC (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan), Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Mayzo Inc. (Georgia) are some of the reputable brands in the global phenolic antioxidant market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2018 SONGWON has in full swing started production of SONGNOX 5650 in Gujarat, India at its Panoli plant to ensure worldwide availability of SONGNOX 5650 to its worldwide markets. The product SONGNOX 5650 is high in molecular weight and is a multifunctional phenolic antioxidant chiefly used as a post- process stabilizer for polymerization of unsaturated elastomers. The company has always placed solid emphasis on dependable supply. This added, in-house manufacturing capacity allows SONGWON to guarantee dependable supply of SONGNOX 5650 internationally.

