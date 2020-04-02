Phase-Transfer Catalyst Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Demand, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2023

Market Insights:

phase-transfer catalyst market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of green chemistry in organic synthesis. The catalyst is responsible for accelerating the reaction to attain high conversions or yields as well as reduce the byproducts. The adoption of green chemistry is increasing due to the economic and environmental benefits associated with it. The use of green chemistry is economically beneficial as it offers high yields, reduces waste, requires a smaller number of feedstocks, as well as is water and energy saving.

The green chemistry reduces the release of undesired chemicals as the harmful chemicals are either degraded or recovered for further use. Green chemicals do not harm the ozone layer and thus are environment-friendly. Furthermore, the phase-transfer catalyst is widely used in pharmaceuticals for synthesis, formulation, and laboratory applications as they accelerate the rate of reaction to form chemical derivatives. The increasing investments in R&D for the development of new pharmaceuticals is likely to drive the demand for the product in the coming years. The global phase-transfer catalyst market is projected to reach USD 1,321 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD.

Dishman Group

PAT IMPEX

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Central Drug House

Ottokemi

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

SACHEM Inc.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

PACIFIC ORGANICS PVT Ltd

Market Segmentation

The global phase-transfer catalyst market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the global market is segmented into ammonium salts, phosphonium salts, and others. The others segment includes crown ethers and cryptands. Among these, the ammonium salts segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 on account of their extensive use in chemical synthesis. This is due to their low cost, easy availability, and wide scope of application. Apart from this, they can be used in cosmetics and laundry detergents.

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is further sub-segmented into active pharmaceuticals ingredients and drug formulation. The pharmaceuticals was the dominant segment in 2018, on the backdrop of constant research to develop new medicines.

Regional Analysis

The global market, by region, has been segmented into five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the high demand for agrochemicals in the agricultural industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry on account of the growing geriatric population and increasing R&D are expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period. The North American and European markets are expected to witness healthy growths due to expanding pharmaceutical base and increasing investments related to R&D for new product development.

Intended Audience

Phase-Transfer Catalyst Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Phase-Transfer Catalyst

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

