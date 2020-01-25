Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3380554-global-pharmacy-benefit-management-pbm-market-2018-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

commercial health plans

self-insured employer plans

Medicare Part D plans

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

state government employee plans

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3380554-global-pharmacy-benefit-management-pbm-market-2018-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 commercial health plans

1.2.2 self-insured employer plans

1.2.3 Medicare Part D plans

1.2.4 Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

1.2.5 state government employee plans

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Mail-order Pharmacy Services

1.3.2 Non-mail Pharmacy Services

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CVS Health (CVS)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CVS Health (CVS) Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Express Scripts

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Express Scripts Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OptumRx (UnitedHealth) Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Humana Pharmacy Solutions

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Humana Pharmacy Solutions Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Prime Therapeutics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Prime Therapeutics Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)