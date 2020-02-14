Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The worldwide market for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
CVS Health (CVS)
Express Scripts
OptumRx (UnitedHealth)
Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Prime Therapeutics
Medimpact Healthcare
Magellan Health
BC/BS
Vidalink
Sea Rainbow
Cachet
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
commercial health plans
self-insured employer plans
Medicare Part D plans
Federal Employees Health Benefits Program
state government employee plans
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Mail-order Pharmacy Services
Non-mail Pharmacy Services
