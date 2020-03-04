Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AB Cube
Sparta Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
EXTEDO GmbH
Ennov Solutions, Inc.
ArisGlobal
United BioSource Corporation
Online Business Applications, Inc.
UMBRA Global LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Adverse Event Reporting Software
Drug Safety Audits Software
Issue Tracking Software
Fully Integrated Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharma and Biotech Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms
Pharmacovigilance Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Adverse Event Reporting Software
1.4.3 Drug Safety Audits Software
1.4.4 Issue Tracking Software
1.4.5 Fully Integrated Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharma and Biotech Companies
1.5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
1.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms
1.5.5 Pharmacovigilance Service Providers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size
2.2 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AB Cube
12.1.1 AB Cube Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Introduction
12.1.4 AB Cube Revenue in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AB Cube Recent Development
12.2 Sparta Systems, Inc.
12.2.1 Sparta Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Introduction
12.2.4 Sparta Systems, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sparta Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.4 EXTEDO GmbH
12.4.1 EXTEDO GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Introduction
12.4.4 EXTEDO GmbH Revenue in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 EXTEDO GmbH Recent Development
12.5 Ennov Solutions, Inc.
12.5.1 Ennov Solutions, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Introduction
12.5.4 Ennov Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ennov Solutions, Inc. Recent Development
Continued…….
