PHARMACOGENOMICS (PGX) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the role of the genome in drug response. Its name reflects its combining of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics analyzes how the genetic makeup of an individual affects his/her response to drugs.

In 2018, the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Assurex Health, Inc

Astrazeneca

GeneDX

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Pathway Genomics

Pfizer, Inc

Qiagen, Inc.

Rocheg

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transgenomic, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cancer/Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.4.3 Microarray

1.4.4 Sequencing

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

1.5.3 Central Nervous System (CNS)

1.5.4 Cancer/Oncology

1.5.5 Infectious Diseases

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size

2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Affymetrix, Inc.

12.2.1 Affymetrix, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.2.4 Affymetrix, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Affymetrix, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Assurex Health, Inc

12.3.1 Assurex Health, Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.3.4 Assurex Health, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Assurex Health, Inc Recent Development

12.4 Astrazeneca

12.4.1 Astrazeneca Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.4.4 Astrazeneca Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development

12.5 GeneDX

12.5.1 GeneDX Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.5.4 GeneDX Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GeneDX Recent Development

12.6 Illumina, Inc.

12.6.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.6.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.7.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.7.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development

12.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

12.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Pathway Genomics

12.9.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.9.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development

12.10 Pfizer, Inc

12.10.1 Pfizer, Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

12.10.4 Pfizer, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Development

12.11 Qiagen, Inc.

12.12 Rocheg

12.13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.15 Transgenomic, Inc.

Continuous…

