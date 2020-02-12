PHARMACOGENOMICS (PGX) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary
Pharmacogenomics is the study of the role of the genome in drug response. Its name reflects its combining of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics analyzes how the genetic makeup of an individual affects his/her response to drugs.
In 2018, the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Abbott Laboratories
- Affymetrix, Inc.
- Assurex Health, Inc
- Astrazeneca
- GeneDX
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Pathway Genomics
- Pfizer, Inc
- Qiagen, Inc.
- Rocheg
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transgenomic, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Microarray
- Sequencing
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Central Nervous System (CNS)
- Cancer/Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacogenomics (PGx) are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
1.4.3 Microarray
1.4.4 Sequencing
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
1.5.3 Central Nervous System (CNS)
1.5.4 Cancer/Oncology
1.5.5 Infectious Diseases
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size
2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
12.2 Affymetrix, Inc.
12.2.1 Affymetrix, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.2.4 Affymetrix, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Affymetrix, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Assurex Health, Inc
12.3.1 Assurex Health, Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.3.4 Assurex Health, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Assurex Health, Inc Recent Development
12.4 Astrazeneca
12.4.1 Astrazeneca Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.4.4 Astrazeneca Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development
12.5 GeneDX
12.5.1 GeneDX Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.5.4 GeneDX Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GeneDX Recent Development
12.6 Illumina, Inc.
12.6.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.6.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
12.7.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.7.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development
12.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.
12.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Pathway Genomics
12.9.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.9.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development
12.10 Pfizer, Inc
12.10.1 Pfizer, Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction
12.10.4 Pfizer, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Development
12.11 Qiagen, Inc.
12.12 Rocheg
12.13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.15 Transgenomic, Inc.
Continuous…
