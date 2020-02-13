Pharmaceuticals for Womens Health Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2023

Women’s health therapeutics have a strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market, and that presence is expected to increase from approximately $x.x billion in 2017 to nearly $x.x billion by 2023, at a CAGR of x.x%. North America dominates the global womens health market, with a marketshare of x.x% in 2017. North America will continue with its leading position, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment leads the global women’s health therapeutics and technologies market and will continue to significantly drive market growth, followed by pregnancy disorders and management, menopause-related conditions, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. Pharmaceutical companies in the women’s healthcare space are expanding their R&D base and doubling efforts to expand beyond reproductive health into key women’s health areas, such as menopause-related conditions and osteoporosis. Existing therapies for these health problems have issues pertaining to safety and efficacy; for instance, hormone therapy comes with serious safety concerns. Therefore, there is growing unmet need for better and safer products, particularly from growing elderly populations. Osteoporosis, similar to hormone therapy, sees increasing demand due to a growing older demographic, but safety concerns have curbed efforts to address that demand. The bisphosphonate category, while regarded by physicians as safe and effective, has suffered considerably over concerns of atypical fractures and osteonecrosis of the jaw.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1854828

Women’s health therapeutics have established a very strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market over the last few decades. The market is expected to grow moderately, mainly due to patent expirations of blockbuster drugs such as Evista, the Premarin family, Forteo, Mirena, Boniva, Actonel, Gonal-F and several others. However, the launch of new drugs in the market, and novel drugs under research and development in the late-stage pipeline, has the strong potential to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global womens health therapeutics market is dominated by Eli Lilly; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc. They held a significant share of the global womens health market in 2017. Tier 1 companies dominate the market share owing to increased preference of their product portfolio, revenue from their womens health portfolios, overall sales and the companys global presence.”

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/pharmaceuticals-for-womens-health-global-markets-to-2023-report.html

“Report Scope

While womens health encompasses several health issues, this report will focus on menopause-related disorders, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy disorders. This report does not focus on drugs for infertility, diagnostic and drug technologies for breast cancer or therapies and diagnostics for ovarian cancer. However, we have individuals reports which discusses the scope of these health concerns in detail. The report codes for these reports are listed below:

– PHM194A Drugs for Infertility: Global Markets.

– HLC143B Therapies and Diagnostics for Ovarian Cancer: Global Markets.

– HLC209A U.S. Fertility Clinics Market.

– HLC106B Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Technologies: Global Markets.

Make An [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1854828

Report Includes

– 26 data tables and 34 additional tables

– Detailed overview of the global markets for pharmaceuticals for women’s health

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

– A look at the regulatory environment which has been a driving force in the drug development industry

– Information on competitor initiatives, and information with regard to demand for specialty chemicals used to develop new products and for new applications

– A relevant patent analysis within the sector

– Comprehensive company profiles of major Players in the Market including AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Amgen Inc., Bayer Ag., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Inc.”

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG